Lacrosse du Nord-Ouest climbs to first national rank





Daily archive photo by Seeger Gray Graduate student forward Izzy Scane walks through a tunnel of teammates. Scane and the Wildcats reached the No. 1 national ranking for the first time in his career on Monday.

After dropping then-No. 12 Maryland and clinch the Big Ten regular season absolute crown on Saturday, No. 1 in the Northwest now sits atop the ILWomen/IWLCA rankings for the first time since February 2013. There’s a new No. 1 😤🌊 pic.twitter.com/F3J9JqXjV6 — Northwest Lax (@NULax) April 24, 2023 The Wildcats (15-1, 6-0 Big Ten) clinched first place on Monday after undefeated No. 2 Syracuse dropped its final conference game against the then No. 1. 5 Boston College. The Orange (15-1, 8-1 ACC) beat NU in a season-opening thriller and held the No. 1 ranking for five consecutive weeks. Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller’s team will start the playoffs on May 4 at the Big Ten Tournament semi-final in Columbus, Ohio – where they will face the winner of the quarter-final game between No. 19 Michigan and Penn State’s No. 18. The seven-time national champion coach said the Cats’ depth plays a crucial role in their continued success. “There are so many players contributing to this that don’t even get in the game,” Amonte Hiller said. “Working in training, setting up a scout – any time you want a championship, it’s a team effort. It’s staying humble.” After conference tournament culmination, NU will enter NCAA Tournament as likely host site and is looking to make his first national championship appearance since 2012 – when the program won its seventh national title. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @jakeepste1n Related stories: — Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern overwhelms No. 12 Maryland in 13-6 win to clinch Big Ten regular-season crown — Lacrosse: Northwestern’s No. 2 seeks Big Ten regular-season title from Maryland’s No. 12 — Lacrosse: Scane, Ratigan, Coykendall, White named Tewaaraton Award nominees, most in NCAA

