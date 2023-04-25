Actor dies after undergoing 12 surgeries to look like BTS singer Jimin





A young actor has died after undergoing a dozen cosmetic surgeries over the course of a year to look like BTS singer Jimin. Saint Von Colucci died early Sunday at the age of 22 in a hospital in South Korea due to complications from his last surgery, his publicist, Eric Blake, told DailyMail.com Monday. Van Colucci, who moved from Canada to the mecca of K-pop (Korean popular music) in 2019 in pursuit of a career in entertainment, went under the knife on Saturday to remove jaw implants he posed last November. Following the operation, which he knew was apparently risky, Van Colucci developed an infection and had to be intubated. He died a few hours later. Saint Von Colucci died on Sunday of complications from an operation to remove his jaw implants. IBGPLUS Following Saturday’s surgery, which he apparently knew was risky, Van Colucci developed an infection. IBGPLUS “It’s very tragic and very unfortunate,” Blake said, adding that his client “didn’t like” his “very square jawline and chin” because he “thought it was too wide.” Over the past 12 months, Von Colucci has spent $220,000 on 12 surgeries, including a facelift, rhinoplasty, eye lift, brow lift and lip reduction, among others. “He was very insecure about his appearance,” Blake explained, noting that Van Colucci was particularly “unhappy” with his face. Von Colucci spent $220,000 in one year to look like Jimin. Dave Benet/Getty Images Von Colucci’s original features included dark blonde hair and blue eyes. He also stood 6 feet tall and weighed 182 pounds. “It was very difficult for him to find a job in South Korea,” Blake said, “and he felt very discriminated against. [because of] her western look. According to Blake, Von Colucci filmed an eight-episode Korean drama series titled “Pretty Lies” in native mosaic “Cogimar” in which he played Jimin, the 27-year-old star of Grammy-nominated K-pop group BTS. “It was very difficult for him to find a job in South Korea,” Von Colucci’s publicist said, “and he felt very discriminated against. [because of] her western look. Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions Blake told DailyMail.com that the show, which was in production from June to December 2022, is set to air on a major streaming service in the United States in October. “He was very, very excited and worked very hard,” Blake said. Representatives for Jimin and BTS did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/04/24/actor-dies-after-undergoing-12-surgeries-to-look-like-bts-singer-jimin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos