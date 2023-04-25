Sean Hayes delivers jaw-dropping star turn in daring Good Night, Oscar New York Daily News

In November 1958, the brilliant composer, concert pianist and our comedian Oscar Levant, then under medical supervision, appeared live on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jack Paar in front of millions of Americans.

Critics weren’t sure if they were watching the most daring, dramatic and hilarious talk show they had ever seen or Paar’s appalling exploitation of an emotionally disturbed and deeply ill man.

What Mr. Paar did, Jack Gould wrote at the time in The New York Times, was publicly play cat-and-mouse on the general subject of emotional instability. Would Mr. Levant make it or wouldn’t he?

In Goulds’ view, Paar had invited the public to engage in suspended psychiatry and had been disturbingly willing to capitalize on an individual’s personal turmoil and tolerate jokes on the subject of people confined or needing to be accompanied. attendants in the outside world. .

Peter Grosz (Bob Sarnoff), Alex Wyse (Max Weinbaum) and Ben Rappaport (Jack Paar) in ‘Good Night, Oscar’ on Broadway at the Belasco Theater in New York City. (Joan Marcus/Photo by Joan Marcus)

On the other hand, Levant, who usually played piano on The Tonight Show, where he was one of Paars’ semi-regulars, had never been so honest with the public, or so funny.

Doug Wright’s searing and complex play Good Night, Oscar, which debuted last year at Chicago’s Goodman Theater under the direction of Lisa Peterson and opened Monday night at Broadways Belasco Theater, is a 100-minute spectacle on this weekday appearance.

And on a deeper level, this show deals with the ethics of late-night television, golden age or otherwise, the inevitable role of pain in the work of great comedians, and even human rights. man of an artist who still wants to talk and tell jokes to his fans, no matter what circumstances have happened to him. Wright leaves it up to the viewer to decide whether Paar exploits Levant or gives a current-aware comedian and artist a well-deserved opportunity of a lifetime. Or both.

Marchnt Davis (Alvin Finney) and Sean Hayes (Oscar Levant) in ‘Good Night, Oscar,’ on Broadway at the Belasco Theater in New York City. (Joan Marcus/Photo by Joan Marcus)

But a lot of people will be drawn to this show just to see the extraordinary work of Sean Hayes in the title role.

It is, to say the least, a deep dive of a star turn, all-consuming (and notably all consummate) acting that reveals things to Hayes that most of his Will and Grace or podcast fans will be completely amazed to find out what he has in his arsenal.

It’s not so much that Hayes, whose work as a Levant has only deepened since I first saw him in Chicago, sets out here to emulate the state of being. psychological and performative of the Levant. All in all, it’s a spectacularly intense and flawless performance, a tour de force of Broadway in which the honest work pays a fine tribute to this phenomenally talented real-life character, a second perennial banana previously in danger of be forgotten in the passage of time. How many non-retirees remembered him before the buzz around this show?

Emily Bergl (June Levant) and Ben Rappaport (Jack Paar) in ‘Good Night, Oscar’ on Broadway at the Belasco Theater in New York City. (Joan Marcus/Photo by Joan Marcus)

We first see Paar, portrayed in delightfully mercenary fashion by Ben Rappaport, feud with nervous network boss Bob Sarnoff (Peter Grosz) even as an underling (played by Alex Wyse) bustles about. Then Levants wife June (the excellent Emily Bergl) arrives with the news that she had her husband committed to a mental institution but lied about the destination to get an overnight pass (this part is fictional), meaning Oscar arrives with his nervous assistant Alvin (Marchnt Davies), as well as a medical bag full of drugs. Things go from there, as Levant gets into his act with Paar.

The most awkward part of the play involves Levants visions of George Gershwin, to some extent his real-life nemesis but also the overriding obsession born of his neurosis. Frankly, I think Hayes could have shown us all of this on his own, even without the appearance of John Zdrojeski as the debonair musical ghost, but it’s a device that serves Wright’s purpose in the thrilling finale so Levant Hayes steals, in several senses of that word.

John Zdrojeski (George Gershwin) and Sean Hayes (Oscar Levant) in ‘Good Night, Oscar,’ on Broadway at the Belasco Theater in New York City. (Joan Marcus/Photo by Joan Marcus)

Good Night, Oscar is an old-school show with jokes that rightfully have the potential to offend, which is the whole point of the work, and to a large extent the era it explores. The show needed guts to produce and it displays them, even if Rachel Hauck’s set design only displays expressionist themes in cleverly subtle ways.

This is a piece about a great entertainer, but also about improvised and dangerous live television, an era that has mostly gone backwards when it comes to late night entertainment playing for a political choir, but which is very present in terms of news, such as recent events. reveal. For anyone who cherishes personal freedom and/or Hayes himself, this is not to be missed.