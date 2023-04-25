The internet apologized for the “misunderstood” suhas of 3 idiots. Actor Olivier Lafont took note





Olivier Lafont in a photo by 3 idiots. (courtesy: Youtube) Mumbai: At Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 idiots remains a timeless blockbuster and to this day people remember it for its brilliant story, versatile performances and soulful songs. While actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharman Joshi were showered with love for their characters, French actor Olivier Lafont’s character Suhas was derided for being an eccentric human embodiment of a “price to pay”. Olivier had a one-minute role in the film. He tried out the character of Kareena Kapoor’s fiancé who was ridiculed for his career choices and bragging about his wealth. Do you remember the famous chutney scene? As Kareena’s fiancé, Suhas, scolds her for wearing a cheap watch, Aamir approaches her with “gratuitous advice” not to marry her. The scene turns hilarious when he proves the man is a “price to pay”, demonstrating how he screams the price of his shoes when Aamir spills chutney (sauce) on them. Interestingly, Olivier is currently getting a lot of love on social media. Lately, a section of social media users have been praising Olivier and agreeing that they misunderstood his character. One of the users shared a post about his analysis of Suhas and called him a “good person” who valued money and was right. “So finally this tweet reached the real Suhas of the movie 3 idiotsalias Olivier Lafont.” “So finally this tweet reached the real Suhas from the movie 3 Idiots, aka Olivier Lafont.” “I wish he had said ‘dedh lakh ki baat kahi’ :p.

Kidding aside, thanks for sharing your review. @OliLafonthttps://t.co/LZO3TqZIc5pic.twitter.com/g3hUAUkgUr Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) April 17, 2023 The post went viral and caught Olivier’s attention. Olivier shared the screenshot of the post on Facebook and wrote, “Lately I’ve been getting messages from people apologizing for misunderstanding the Suhas Tandon character I played a while back. many years into the movie 3 idiots and then this post by Aaraynsh Singh went viral highlighting the conversation about a balanced understanding and appreciation of the place of money in life It’s amazing that the movie and the character made such an impact back then, and even now. It’s just as well that Suhas is finally getting some love.” 3 idiots released in 2009. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

