Young Nudy to headline 2023 UNC Jubilee Festival
Hundreds of students and community members spent their Saturday at Hooker Fields experiencing a favorite UNC tradition, the Carolina Union Activities Board-sponsored Spring Jubilee Concert.
CUAB began planning for the Jubilee concert during the fall semester by holding a community vote asking what genre people would like to see at Hooker Fields in the spring. However, it wasn’t until January that the organization began to develop the fine print, said CUAB entertainment president Gaby Rosado.
For $5, students had access to food truck vouchers, a variety of mini-games, and a ticket to an anticipated setlist from local artists Barbara Teresa, Jack Taylor, and Don Moonie, ending with the lead. poster of Atlanta rapper Young Nudy.
Moonie, a UNC junior whose stage name is Don Atlas, was among the first musicians to perform at this year’s Jubilee event. While he appreciates his audience’s taste, he also prioritizes what is authentic to him as a rapper.
I feel like the ears of one are like the ears of a thousand, he said. The only difference is the amount of opinions or the amount of interpretations, but it is the same message that is portrayed.
Various photographers and content creators have been granted permission to capture moments from the concert.
Freshman Kyran Taylor was one of the few students to have access to the event as a member of clothing brand Franklin Street Market.
Things like this, especially during the freshman year of college, are things you’ll remember when you’re older, he said. And being the person who manages to capture that moment in a single image really inspires me.
Hundreds of eager attendees stood under umbrellas around Hooker Fields awaiting the arrival of Young Nudys.
First-year Christopher Pickett was one of many who took part in the entire event from 11:30 a.m., waiting even in the rain.
You know, it’s the Jubilee, he said. Young Nudy arrives. I get a bunch of free stuff, and having never been here before, I couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come. Despite the bad weather, CUAB luckily managed to hold the event as best they could.
With the unforeseen weather, several set changes were implemented, including the cancellation of the student-led group CSB set.
I received an email saying the forecast looked like a 90% chance of thunderstorms throughout the day and that I was expecting some type of disturbance, but I still made it on time and that I’m planning like we planned, UNC senior Casey Kibe, the lead singer of CSB, said.
Unable to perform at the scheduled time, CSB attempted to negotiate with event officials to perform after Young Nudy finished his set around 9 p.m., Kibe said. However, due to highly restrictive contractual rules and regulations, the entire CSB ensemble was cut from the show.
We have a few more shows coming up, so it’s not the end of the world, she said. But it sucked to have an entire article about Jubilee written with us, and to be interviewed for it and then it didn’t work.
Young Nudy took the stage at 7:30 p.m., performing some of his hit songs like EA and Hell Shell.
Rolo Vera, a freshman at Central Piedmont Community College who attended the event, said he was pleased with his experience at the concert.
Nudy went out of her way to interact with her lively crowd throughout the performance by taking videos on the audience’s phones or even grabbing and wearing their hats.
I gathered my friends and we came to see Nudy, Vera said. Nudy definitely gave me an experience. I threw away my hat that I received from my country, and he definitely wore it proudly.”
