The inspiring journey of cinematographer Tanveer Mir

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]Apr 25 (ANI): An Indian cinematographer belonging to the village of Janwara in Sopore, North Kashmir, Tanveer Mir has over the years established a name for himself in the fiercely competitive film industry.

He has worked in several major films like ‘Pad Man’ by Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, highly acclaimed southern film ‘I’, ‘Psycho’, ‘India Schedule’, ‘Guzaarish’, ‘Yuthamsai’, ‘Shudra’, ‘Okay Kanmani’, and ‘Mr. Zoo Keeper’, ‘Shamitabh’ and ‘Ki & Ka’ among others.

He recently received the prestigious Ananda Vikatan Award for his work in the film “Psycho”.

According to a report, while discussing the cinematography of “Psycho” which received an excellent response, Tanveer said in “Psycho”, the visuals have a lot of darkness and the lighting is used as a tool to create natural impact. and captivating that evokes emotion. The goal of the cinematographer is to tell a story and stay true to the director’s vision and script. In ‘Psycho’, shadows and silhouettes were crucial elements that could not be deviated from, although soft lighting would have been easier to use. Indeed, the thrilling nature of the film required a specific approach to lighting.

Although he had no film background, he pursued his passion for film and enrolled in FTTI Chennai. He has since worked on several critically acclaimed and successful Bollywood films. Tanveer, while sharing his experience, said he started his journey in cinematography during his mass media degree at Baramulla Boys College, where he studied a subject called “Five Cs of Cinematography”. He enjoyed operating cameras and covering various events held in college, and that’s how his interest in cinematography began. He pursued his passion by enrolling in a filmmaking course at FTII Chennai, according to a report.

Asked about his choice of an offbeat and unconventional career, he said he faced a dilemma of what to do and where to go after college. However, he took a leap of faith and chose cinematography, despite his family’s initial confusion about the estate. Upon arriving at Prasad Studios in Chennai, he felt a strong connection to the vibe and atmosphere of the place, and he knew he wanted to pursue this career.

While sharing his experience working with actor Amitabh Bachchan in “Shamitabh” n, Tanveer said he first worked with Amitabh on the movie “Shamitabh,” where he was the associate cinematographer. He then worked with him on a commercial shoot, where he had to shoot alone. During filming, Tanveer said he faced a problem with the lighting reflecting in Bacchhan’s glasses, but the actor understood the problem and adjusted his glasses accordingly. He highly appreciated Bacchhan’s professionalism and kindness.

Meanwhile, Tanveer’s upcoming projects include Rajkuma Santoshi’s ‘Bad Boy’ which marks the Bollywood debut of legendary actor’s son Mithun Chakraborty, Namish Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi.

The film is set to hit theaters on April 28.

According to the report, Tanveer said his career in the entertainment industry has been good so far. Being on set every day is a challenge, and he likens it to math where every shot is satisfying or leaves room for improvement. “The joy of seeing a finished product that meets my expectations is what motivates me,” he said. (ANI)

