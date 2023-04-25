BBC offered to sign up YouTuber KSI for new entertainment show ‘in doubt’ about racial slurs

A BBC bid to sign up YouTuberKSI for a new entertainment show is said to be thrown into doubt by footage of him using a racial slur in a video.

KSI, real name Olajide William Olatunji, sparked a furious backlash for using an offensive four-letter slur while taking part in a “countdown challenge” with fellow influencers, The Sidemen.

But the bosses, who had previously expressed an interest in signing the star, are now wondering if he is a ‘bad influence’ and should be given a platform.

A TV insider said the sun: ‘Part of the reason the BBC was interested in working with him is because he is edgy and catches the attention of a lot of young people.

“And with so many young eyes on him, they don’t want anyone with the potential to be a bad influence given a platform on the Beeb.”

KSI, real name Olajide William Olatunji, sparked a furious backlash for using an offensive four-letter slur while taking part in a ‘countdown challenge’ with fellow influencers, The Sidemen

Sidemen released a statement apologizing for the ‘racial slur’ used on the show and insisted they were ‘really ashamed that we let ourselves and you guys down’

KSI used a press conference and weigh-in ahead of his upcoming boxing bout with Joe Fournier to apologize ‘for any pain or suffering I’ve caused’

The source said meetings were continuing as executives were “uncomfortable” with the recent furor as they decided on his future with the broadcaster.

The BBC declined to comment when approached.

Following the recent backlash, the 29-year-old apologized for the remark and said he was ‘genuinely ashamed and deeply sorry for any pain or suffering I have caused’.

The internet personality has taken a break from social media, including YouTube where he has amassed 24 million subscribers, following a deluge of criticism.

The incident occurred during a Sidemen Sunday video, which saw the troupe of internet personalities take on a ‘countdown challenge’ in which they were tasked with finding a nine-letter word as seen on the Channel 4 broadcast.

KSI, whose team called themselves ‘N******’, struggled to come up with a word before offering one that offended – adding: ‘We need points and I don’t want not say that maliciously.”

Fellow hosts Chunkz and Filly gaped as they laughed at KSI’s response, as he jokingly said “sorry”.

KSI suggested ‘P***’ while trying to find the longest word among nine letters. Other members of the Sidemen burst out laughing.

The video angered fans when it was shared online, with health presenter Dr Ranj Singh calling it “simply unacceptable”.

KSI has also been accused of trivializing rape by making what have been called “rape faces” in a series of his online videos.

Following a backlash, YouTuber KSI issued a creeping apology for using a racist jibe in a recent video and vowed to ‘educate me’

KSI was filmed talking to an imam at a mosque in Bradford, who told onlookers how the boxer was going to learn

The YouTuber has since visited a mosque in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in a bid to “educate myself”.

At a press conference for his upcoming boxing match against Joe Fournier on May 13, KSI took the opportunity to apologize again.

He said: “I want to take this opportunity to offer my deepest and most sincere apologies for my words and actions.

“In a recent video, I used a racial term that is offensive to so, so many people, especially in the South Asian community.

“There is no excuse for what I said and I recognize that I have caused so much pain and disappointment to so many people who look up to me, and my ignorance has only reinforced negative stereotypes that have existed for too long in this country.

“I want to express my sincere regret for what I said and want you to know that I am truly ashamed and deeply sorry for any pain or suffering I have caused.

“I realize my words have consequences and as a public figure I have a responsibility to use my platform for good rather than perpetuating discrimination and this week I failed to do it.”