Brooke School Board recognizes many students | News, Sports, Jobs

WELLSBURG — Monday’s Brooke County School Board meeting had a packed agenda, with the board taking time to recognize many students for their performance in academic and athletic competitions and received an update on partnerships forged with local colleges.

Aided by vice-principals Sean Blumette, Alfonso Zambito and Meredith Hood, Brooke High School Principal Michael Lewis presented the school’s School Improvement Council report to the council.

Required by the state Department of Education, these reports outline efforts to improve various aspects of schools.

In the report, Lewis and Hood noted an ongoing partnership with West Virginia Northern Community College, through which more than 100 students have earned associate degrees through instruction by Brooke teachers who qualify as adjunct professors. for college.

Hood noted that in addition to the WVNCC courses offered in high school, many online courses were also taken by Brooke students.

“We offer more dual enrollment credits through WVNCC than any other school in the Northern Panhandle,” Lewis said.

They added that four Brooke students are enrolled in Brooke Collegiate Academy, a pilot program through which they earn college credit from Bethany College.

Pending a financial agreement between the two schools, the school is preparing to send more students to Bethany at the start of the next school year.

Plans call for students to be transported by school bus to the college campus in the morning and return to high school for lunch, Hood noted.

Lewis said such programs help engage upperclassmen at risk of losing interest in their high school classes while saving their families a lot of money in tuition.

The council also recognized the best graduates in competitions testing their knowledge and skills acquired in professional courses.

Students are members of the Brooke Middle School chapter of Technology Students of America and the Brooke High School chapters of Future Business Leaders of American and Skills USA.

Advised by Jami Packer, Keith Huntzinger and Chris Mockbee, TSA members placed third for the Chapter of Excellence at the TSA State Conference held in March in Ripley, W.Va.

The following members also distinguished themselves as individual competitors:

AJ Pintus, who placed first in foundations in computer-aided drawing, second in video game design, and third in problem solving.

Pierce Ferrell, who placed first in data science and analytics and third in problem solving and flying.

Jacob High, who placed first in Fundamentals of Information Technology and Prepared Speech and second in VEX Robotics and Video Game Design.

Xander DeSimone, who placed second in Fundamentals of Information Technology, VEX Robotics, and Video Game Design.

Also top finishers were Jocelyn Golick, who placed second in Video Game Design; Liam Helt, who placed third in video game design; and Ryan Gill, who placed third in the Fundamentals of Information Technology; and Mariah Phillips, who placed fourth in fashion design.

Teams participating in the event’s tech bowl competition, which tested students’ knowledge of technology, past and present, included: Pintus, High and Gill, who placed first; and DeSimone, Helt, Phillips, Golick, Kaleb Shreve and Hunter Darling, who placed second.

The Brooke High School FBLA students who were top performers in the state FBLA competition held in March at Marshall University were:

Clayton Brown, who placed first in Accounting II and second in Entrepreneurship.

Mikayla Childers, who placed first in Database Design and Applications; and fourth in graphic design.

Camryn Harris, who placed first in e-commerce and introduction to business procedures.

Grace Huntzinger, who placed second in healthcare administration and fourth in sports and entertainment.

John Baricska, who placed second in Network Infrastructure and fourth in Graphic Design.

Abigail Dillon, who ranked third in Securities and Investments and fourth in Sports and Entertainment Management.

Also top finishers were: Anthony Bado and Noah Alexander, who placed first in banking and financial systems; Alyssa Jezierski and Johnna Lahita, who ranked first in business ethics; Lucas Neel, who ranked first in business law; Abigail Irwin and Hillary Smith, who ranked first in international trade; Zachary Ely, who placed second in corporate financial planning; Greg High, who placed second in marketing; Hannah Buterbaugh, who placed third in hospitality and event management; Madison Burge, who placed third in Introduction to Business Concepts; Lorelei Costlow, who placed third in political science; Josie Pennybacker, who placed fourth in sports and entertainment management; Roger Yang, who ranked fourth in trade calculations; Tyler McMahon, who placed fourth in Organizational Leadership; and Alaina Bilby, who placed fourth in sports and entertainment management.

Chad Haught and Adam Haught, the group’s advisors, noted that for the second year in a row, the Brooke High School group is the largest FBLA chapter in West Virginia, with 151 members.

Advised by Tom Bane, the school’s Skills USA chapter returned from the state conference held in March at Fairmont State University as a Gold Chapter of Distinction, an honor going to chapters that followed a leadership training.

The following students also obtained medals: Thomas Olenick and Louis Delatore, gold for mechatronics; Brady Mercer and Shane Thoma, Silver for Interactive Applications and Video Game Development; Christian Packer and Samuel Mockbee, Silver for Additive Manufacturing; Savannah Rice, silver for medical terminology; and Lorelei Costlow, bronze for delivering a prepared speech.

The board also honored Ava Bolen for scoring 1,000 points as a high school basketball player and for being selected for the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference All-Star Game and named an all-state honorable mention.

Amy Serevicz, his coach, said Bolen was close to hitting 1,000 rebounds, short of just 43 that could have been achieved without the pandemic-spurred game halt.

Her teammate Angelina Lippoli was nominated for the OVAC All-Star Game, it was noted.

The following wrestlers from Brooke High School were also recognized:

Tyler Wise, the regional Class AAA champion for his weight class who also placed third in both the OVAC and state tournament.

Xander Eltringham, who placed third in his class in the regional competition and eighth for the OVAC conference.

Aubrey Moore, who successfully defended her title as state champion for her weight class at the women’s wrestling tournament.

Sophie Diaz and Ember Giglio, who placed third and fifth respectively in the state tournament, were also rewarded.

Joey Rea, who placed third in his class regionally; Garrett Moore and Gavin Moore, who each placed fourth in their classes regionally.

The athletes were coached by Doug Sizemore.

Coached by Kelsie Blumette, the following Brooke High School swimmers have been recognized:

Ella McCullough, who placed third in two OVAC events, second and third in two regional events, and sixth and seventh in two state championship events.

Lyla Horvath, who placed third in an OVAC and regional event and seventh in a state event.

Faith Farrell, the regional 50-yard freestyle champion who also placed third in regional events and OVAC events and fifth in a state event.

Ella Dietrich, who placed third in regional and OVAC events and seventh in a state event.

Dameon Rea, who placed third in a regional event and fifth in an OVAC event.