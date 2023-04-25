UK team Independent Entertainment and Lowkey Films for a three feature deal (exclusive) | News





British production company Lowkey Films has signed a three-film co-production deal with Luc Roegs’ production company and sales agency Independent Entertainment. Independent will finance, co-produce and represent horror sales tender omens and sci-fi thriller beyond the depthswith a third project in early development. London-based Lowkey Films was founded by Jamie Gamache and Connor OHara in 2013, with features such as Ignitionstarring George Somner, which was OHaras’ feature directorial debut and released theatrically in the UK. British filmmaker Thomas James will direct tender omensan intense psychedelic horror that will mark his first feature film, after working on music videos for Sam Fender and Paloma Faith. Elliot and Zander Weaver, whose micro-budget made a breakthrough Cosmos was released in 2019, will write and direct beyond the depthsa single-location sci-fi thriller set at the bottom of the ocean. Roeg, CEO, and Cora Palfrey, COO, of Independent Entertainment said: Jamie and Connor have impeccable taste and their ambitions and values ​​align with what Independent Entertainment stands for. Independent has a long history of working with talented and innovative filmmakers early in their careers, and this list of commercial British independent films, which we produce with Lowkey, seems like a natural next step. Plus, we couldn’t be happier to welcome Thomas, Elliot and Zanderall – exciting filmmakers with incredible careers ahead of them to our upcoming list. Gamache and OHara added, “We started Lowkey to push and launch a non-toxic, collaborative, and ethically-driven way of working and have found partners who truly align with those values ​​in the Independent Entertainment team. Together we believe the directors worked with each to have the kind of drive and boundless imagination that makes the UK independent sector so distinctive and we look forward to championing their work.

