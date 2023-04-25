Company premises are transformed into colorful and luxurious Bollywood weddings NRK Oslo and Viken Local News, TV and Radio





We say it’s something everyone should experience. To the sound of Indian drums, Dipshi Sharma and Arun Singh enter the wedding hall. An Indian wedding is a celebration of opulence you won’t soon forget. Norwegian friends who have attended Indian weddings say: , I went there once. It’s like the best thing I’ve ever experienced, says Arun. The wedding venue doesn’t stand out from the outside, but inside it’s a big colorful surprise. Dhol drums are important for the entrance of the bride and groom. In the NRK series Bryllupsfeber, Arun describes the day as a Bollywood movie: Wow, I will never forget that. Big and colorful In a traditional Indian wedding, it is not uncommon to have up to 500 guests. It is often colored and lasts several days. Indian weddings are BIG, Dipshi tells NRK. Arun and Dipshi agree to have one enough Indian marriage in Norway can be difficult. What’s special about an Indian wedding is that there are many ceremonies and rituals before the wedding itself, says Dipshi. The bride and groom spend their Indian wedding in Ski with their friends and family. No more offers It can be difficult to find, for example, the right DJ, food and decorations that represent the cultural background of the bride and groom. But there have been major changes in recent years. The multicultural wedding industry is only expanding in Norway. Nosheen Iqbal runs wedding caterer The Gate. She says many people have already traveled abroad to get married. But now she sees more and more people finding what they need in Norway and getting married on Norwegian soil. There is a wider and more comprehensive offer which means more people will want to get married here. PARTY: The bride and groom celebrated their wedding with Indian traditions in Norway. Photo: ALTAMASH DAR

Some nationalities have come further than others. Thus, there are different offers for everyone. However, it has become easier to have a multicultural wedding in Norway, says Iqbal. young wedding planner Bawer Abbasi, 19, runs the wedding hall and bakery Kakehuset in Strmmen near Oslo with his family. He works with a variety of wedding traditions. DECORATIONS: Bawer, 19, is a wedding planner. Photo: NRK/NRK

He is responsible for transforming ordinary premises into fairytale wedding venues. We have premises that are a little less spectacular than what you are used to abroad, he says. Bawer notes that more and more people are demanding a more diverse wedding industry. Hosting big parties and spending a lot of money on weddings is not as common and available in Norway. At least not in the wedding industry which is here n. The 19 Rings typically operates with up to 200 guests. When family and friends get together, there can be many guests. Bawer says multicultural weddings often have a lot of guests. It’s common to have 300,400 guests, maybe even 1,000. Important with dance For many people, their wedding day is one of the happiest days of their lives. Every year several hundred thousand crowns are spent on Norwegian weddings. Dipshi and Arun perform a Bollywood-inspired dance for their guests. Makeup artists, florists, interior designers, photographers, chefs and wedding planners create weddings that brides and grooms won’t soon forget. For Dipshi and Arun, one tradition may have been more important than any other: We cannot have an Indian wedding without dancing and entertainment. So it’s a boring party. Hey! I’m so glad you read the article! Did you have any thoughts when you read it? Do you have any suggestions for other things I could write about? Please send me an email. I am a journalist at NRK Stor-Oslo and work in a group that aims to make diversity visible. Tips and information are treated confidentially.

