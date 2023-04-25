Prism Comics’ Q Con Returns to West Hollywood for Pride Month





Prism Comics, the nonprofit organization that champions LGBTQ+ visibility, diversity, and inclusion in comics, graphic novels, and popular media, presents Q Con, Southern California’s newest LGBTQ+ comic book, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fiesta Hall at Plummer Park, 1166 North Vista Street, West Hollywood, CA. Last year, Prism Comics hosted the first annual Q Con to great success with over 900 people in attendance. This year, Q con will once again celebrate the incredible diversity of popular LGBTQ+ comics, games, and media today and will be expanded with panel presentations on various comics topics. Attendees will be able to meet independent comic creators at major publishers, get autographs and sketches, and mingle with other comic book fans. Attendees are encouraged to cosplay their favorite characters with a fun and festive costume contest taking place at 3:30 p.m. “We’re very happy with how well Q Con went last year,” Prism Comics President Ted Abenheim told WEHO TIMES. “The feelings of community and empowerment were very strong, and we’re all excited about June 17. It’s great to be able to produce an event where readers and creators can meet and mingle, where people can cosplay in a welcoming space, and everyone can share the joy of comics and popular media. Abenheim says a lot of great creators are returning from last year, as well as some wonderful new ones. “We are expanding to feature panels including a spotlight on Sina Grace (Rockstar & Softboy; Iceman) and Josh Trujillo (Hulkling & Wiccan; Blue Beetle); a panel on “Positive Representation and New Frontiers in Queer Comics,” moderated by Barbra J. Dillon (Editor, Fanbase Press) and others to be announced,” he said. The convention is family-friendly and free to the public with support from the City of West Hollywood Arts Division as part of the WeHo Pride LGBTQ+ Arts Festival. “In the face of the book ban and growing backlash against LGBTQ+ people, it’s more important than ever for queer and questioning people of all ages to see themselves represented by positive characters and stories in comics. and graphic novels,” Abenheim added. “Everyone from the young to the ‘young at heart’ should be able to find comics and graphic novels to enjoy at Q Con.” EXPECTED APPEARANCE: Aleasha Acevedo (Husk); Tara Madison Avery (Were Still Here, Stacked Deck Press); David Booher (Rain; Killer Queens); CAPS – Professional Cartoon Society; Dave Davenport (Feral and the Ghost Hunter); Michael Derry (Troy; Derry Products); AC Esguerra (Eighty Days); Fan base press; Jack Foster (Pistol); Sina Grace (Rockstar and Softboy; Iceman); Hi-De-Ho Comics; Tini Howard (Excalibur; Catwoman); DJ Kirkland (Black Mage; Dream Daddy); Jeff Krell (Jayson; Arena Stage); Steve MacIsaac (shirtlifter; unboxing); Knave Murdock (TransCat); Gladys Ochoa (Ribbons of Thought); Ed Luce (Wuvable Oaf); Mei (Qi-Shift); MK Palmer (Meraki); Mike Pingel (Channel Surfing: Betty White); Prism Comics; Qweerty players; Brad Rader (Bobs Burgers, Batman: The Animated Series); Rainbow Fire Bow; David Reddish (The Passion of Sergius & Bacchus); Jimmy Sherfy (cosplay); Sonya Saturday (The Greatest Thing You’ve Ever Seen In Your Life); Josh Trujillo (Hulkling & Wiccan; Blue Beetle); Max Spragovsky (WOOF Galaxy); Stacked bridge press; William O. Tyler (Theatre of Terror); Shannon Watters (Lumberjanes: Hollow); Fernando Velez (Kraven Comics; Class6); Yaoi Revolution; Joe Pryde Zuniga and Bryan Gomez (cosplayers) and more to be announced! FOLLOW PRISM COMICS: PRISM COMICS WEBSITE –prismcomics.org Q CON WEBSITE – https://qconprism.org FACEBOOK – https://www.facebook.com/prismcomics TWITTER – @prismcomics INSTAGRAM – @ prismcomics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/q-con-by-prism-comics-is-returning-to-west-hollywood-for-pride-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos