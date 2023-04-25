The McCormick Library Archives begins to diversify its collections

The McCormick Library archives are stored at the University Libraries, an on-campus storage unit, and a storage unit in Waukegan, Illinois. The collections are open to the public and to students.

With one of the largest collections of Western classical modern music in the world and approximately 36,000 linear feet of documents, recordings and historical artifacts, the Charles Deering McCormick Library Archives allow students and researchers to immerse themselves in the primary texts.

Dana Lamparello, head of public services at the McCormick Library of Special Collections and University Archives, said the archives are divided into three main areas in the library: University Archives –– which includes primary sources relating to NU –– Collections specials and the Music Library.

Lamparello said the University’s archivists populate the collection with documents, which include diaries, photographs, audio material, tweets and any other type of creative output, from NU alumni and donations from the University.

Until recently, however, Lamparello said the majority of this story was told through the eyes of NU’s administration. The library has tried to build a more complete history over the past few years.

“We have a lot of material that tells the story of students from an administrative perspective, and we try to get students in control of their own stories,” Lamparello said. “We put the power in their hands.”

Weinberg Jr. Jane Clarke said she had been sifting through Willard Residential College records for records of Willard residents from 30 to 40 years ago to donate to the university’s archives during her first two years at NAKED. Willard was originally a women’s dorm until it became the first coeducational undergraduate accommodation in 1970.

After reading material about Willard, Clarke said she felt more connected to the University and its history.

“It was really exciting to go and see our residential college records from the 70s and 80s,” she said.

The university archives are not limited to written records such as those Clarke consulted. During Clarke’s Story 393: History of Abortion in the United States, a graduate student interviewed her and her classmates about their thoughts on abortion to add to the story. oral archives.

Clarke said the archive contains other “exciting” collections worth exploring, including the music collections.

The library’s music collection includes sound recordings, CDs, records, tapes and streaming media and is sponsored by NU and donor funding.

Gregory MacAyeal, curator of the music library, said staff had tried to purchase every piece of Western classical music written over the past five decades for the collection. He estimated that the music archive currently contains around 350,000 items.

MacAyeal said he is trying to expand the collections to include works by marginalized classical artists who have been “ignored” throughout history.

“We’re starting to collect more works from composers who wrote the same style of music, but because of their race they were ignored,” he said.

MacAyeal said he recently acquired an archive in the form of cassette tapes originally played on a 1970s radio station playing classical music by black musicians. He said he is also currently working with a student to include more composers from the Middle East and North Africa.

According to MacAyeal, people from all over the world come to visit the collections. The John Cage Correspondence Collection, which contains letters between American composer John Cage and his musical peers, has been the most visited collection so far this year, with 178 visitors.

University archivist Kevin Leonard has worked full-time for the archives since 1980. He said there are “endless” sources to explore.

“The size of our buildings (is) comparable to large public institutions that have much larger student and faculty enrollments,” Leonard said. “I am proud to say that we are doing a good job.”

