Alaya F REACTS to Priyanka Chopra calling her Bollywood’s next superstar





Alaya F made his Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. After that, Alaya starred in movies like freddy And Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. Alaya has managed to carve out a place for herself in the industry. In fact, Alaya has impressed many with her performances, including global icon Priyanka Chopra. Some time ago, Priyanka called Alaya Bollywoods next superstar in one of the interviews. Alaya F tseaweed about Priyanka Chopra… Now, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, Alaya F has opened up on Priyanka Chopra’s praise. Recalling the surreal moment, Alaya told us, I remember waking up and my mom sent me this article. I read the title, it said Priyanka Chopra calls Alaya the next superstar. So I just woke up and saw this message and I was like for a second, what?. Alaya added, I remember I was like where is this clip? Where did she say that? I went to get this video and when I saw it I don’t even know how to describe to you how I felt in that moment because it was unexpected it took me out of the blue and it was unbelievably special. There is no one I admire more in this industry and I said so from my first interviews. Not only his career, but his personality has always been something I look up to and look up to. It was amazing like I felt like I was receiving a prestigious award. It was special. Earlier this year, Priyanka attended the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Texas where she was asked which Bollywood actress she thinks is the industry’s next superstar. The actress said, I think Alia Bhatt is, but she’s a Bollywood superstar so I can’t say. I really like Alaya Furniturewala, she is the daughter of Pooja Bedi. And I told her when I met her that I think she’s just cool and has a unique perspective. She’s not trying to be like everyone else. I think I’ll find out in a few years. After that, Alaya shared a note on Instagram thanking her. Alaya F reacts to praise from Priyanka Chopra On the work side, Alaya will then be seen in U-turn. Directed by Arif Khan, U-turn will be released on April 28, 2023 on Zee5. On the other hand, in the interview, Alaya F also opened up about the failure of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. Also read: Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat Review: Alaya F impresses in Anurag Kashyaps’ romantic drama that loses its way in the second half

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodbubble.com/exclusive-news/alaya-f-reacts-to-priyanka-chopra-calling-her-bollywood-next-superstar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos