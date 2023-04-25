Death of Saint Von Colucci: Canadian actor dies aged 22 after 12 cosmetic surgeries to look like BTS star Jimin





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email A Canadian actor named Saint Von Colucci has reportedly died after a series of expensive cosmetic surgeries to look like BTS singer Jimin. The 22-year-old actor was apparently set to play the musician in an upcoming series for a US-based streaming platform. MailOnline reports the actors’ publicist saying that he died after suffering a complication from one of the surgeries. Reports of Colucci’s death circulated on Korean media sites following the report in the To postthough the actors’ lack of social media presence and unknown profile led to confusion and allegations of a possible AI-generated hoax. The Independent was unable to contact his publicist or representative. According to the report, on Saturday evening (April 22), the actor underwent surgery at a South Korean hospital to remove jaw implants he had had he had inserted in November at considerable risk. Colucci reportedly developed an infection from the implants and was intubated before he died. It’s very tragic and very unfortunate, publicist Eric Blake told the outlet. Other surgeries Colucci reportedly underwent included a facelift, rhinoplasty, eye and brow lift, and lip reduction. The outlet reports that the cumulative cost of the 12 surgeries Colucci underwent was $220,000 (176,000). BTS Star Jimin ” height=”1160″ width=”1547″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.9838%"/> (Getty Images) He was very insecure about his appearance, Blake said. He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn’t like the shape of this one because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape that a lot of Asians have. According to his publicist, Colucci had been told about the risks of jawbone implants, but opted for the surgery anyway. Colucci reportedly moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 to pursue a career in the music industry. Last year, he was reportedly cast in a Korean drama series pretty lies (Cogimar), which ran from June to December and is set to hit an American streaming service later this year.

