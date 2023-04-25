Trevor Noah wins Webby for ‘Daily Show’ segment supporting gun control





Months after his departure from “The Daily Show” in late 2022, comedian Trevor Noah won a Webby Award for comedy in the late-night talk show’s “America’s Door Problem” segment, in which he lobbies for the gun control and criticizes policy makers. response to mass fire. The 27th annual Webby Awards – which will be handed out on May 15 on what is being called the internet’s biggest night – also honor the work of singers Rihanna, Lizzo and Doja Cat, former President Barack Obama and the cast from Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda”. Forever.” The awards have a legacy of rewarding work that challenges cultural, social and entertainment norms to make information more accessible. In Noah’s segment, he shatters the beliefs of some conservatives that books, critical race theory, video games, and rap music lead to gun violence. “Yeah, right, that’s how evil Critical Race Theory is — it’s only been around for about a year and it’s already caused three decades of school shootings,” Noah said. “I know you want to blame everything but the guns, but that still has to make sense. Can we agree on that? You can’t just blame things you’re already mad at,” he added. The Webbys also honored emoji creator Shigetaka Kurita with a lifetime achievement award, AI writing tool ChatGPT with the breakout of the year award, and SZA for artist. of the year. The in-person awards show will take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City with “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. as host for the second time. Notable past winners include talk show host Stephen Colbert, comedian Sarah Silverman, television producer Lorne Michaels and French filmmaker Michel Gondry. (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

