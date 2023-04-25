A visit inside the multicrore house of Shraddha Kapoor [Photos]





Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor is a well-known Bollywood actress known for her bubbly personality and grounded nature despite being from a movie family. Her home in Mumbai’s posh Juhu district is a perfect reflection of her personal taste and style. Despite her cinematic family roots, she maintains a grounded and humble personality. Her parents, Shakti and Shivangi Kolhapure, and her brother, Siddhant Kapoor, live in the Juhu district of Mumbai. This property is valued at around 10 crore. Let’s take a look inside his house and discover its different aspects. The vast expanse of the Arabian Sea visible from Shraddha’s balcony is the first thing that catches the eye upon entering her home. She has created cozy seating areas adjacent to the balcony to enjoy the natural beauty. It’s a great place to spend time with family, friends and dog. Shraddha has impeccable taste in wooden furniture, as evidenced by its living and dining areas. Teak wood wall cabinets, wooden floors, and exposed beams add volume to the space, which is painted a nude beige with pastel pink highlights. The chairs and the glass table of the royal style wooden dining table have engraved patterns. The living room also serves as a puja room, where the Kapoor family holds religious ceremonies. Shraddha likes to decorate her walls with paintings, photographs and antiques. Her bedroom has a wall covered in family photos, which adds a personal touch to the space. The whole house has a significant number of vintage artifacts that contribute to the overall vibe. The walls of most spaces are painted in neutral, pastel colors, creating a bright and attractive backdrop for photographs. Shraddha’s reading corner is a space dedicated to pure pleasure and relaxation. He has a large wooden shelf for his favorite books, a bright wicker chair and vibrant prints. Shraddha’s bedroom is a unique space that reflects her personality. Plants have been installed in its bay window hidden behind a sliding door to add a touch of greenery. Her adorable plush stuffed animals add a cute touch to the room. Shraddha’s house has a meditative nook with greenery spaced between her balcony’s outdoor seating area and the high roof. It’s the perfect place for some peace and quiet in the midst of his busy schedule. Shraddha, as a mainstream film actress, needs a separate dressing table adjacent to her bedroom. The bulb-studded oval mirror and water-themed sliding cabinet add to the glitz of the room. On the work side, Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming films include Chaalbaaz in London and Stree 2.

