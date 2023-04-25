Entertainment
Splish-splash: Trkiye’s best water parks to visit in summer
Summer will soon be upon us with the upcoming mid-term school holidays. That means it might be time to think of fun activities that everyone in the family can enjoy, whether it’s a child or an adult. Check out these six water parks in Trkiye that are worth making a special stop for a family vacation.
Adaland by Quad
Billed as Europe’s largest water park, Adaland in Kuadas appeals to both the kids and the kids in us adults with adrenaline-fueled rides like Head Down, where you can race with friends while gliding head first. There is also a Freefall slide with a straight descent and a few looping slides that will take you upside down and upside down.
The Amazon, ideal for families, has boats for six people crossing a slide of almost half a kilometer. But there are rafting trips on a raging wave course, a wave pool for playing and surfing, a rain dancing area and a huge jacuzzi. The only downside to the park is that the summer season doesn’t start until May.
Aqua Fantasy in Seluk
Aqua Fantasy Aquapark Hotel and Spa, located in the historic district of Seluk, is both a hotel and an extensive water park. In fact, it may be one of the largest capacity water parks in Trkiye. There are attractive slides for children and adults. For example, for adults, X-Treme is a water slide that allows people to reach speeds of 80 km/h (about 50 mph) when descending through the water. The Screamer, as the name suggests, is not for the faint-hearted, Boomerango has runners going up and down and Proracer is a slide that doubles as a race course.
Besides the waterslides, there are also a number of fun pools, including a wave pool and an adventure lake, in addition to an adult pool. This location can be a great base for discovering the region’s historic sites such as Ephesus and the House of the Virgin Mary, while keeping the fun factor for the kids.
Land of legends in Belek
As the name suggests, The Land of Legends is a legendary water park for kids as it doubles as an amusement park with plenty of features for a full day of fun and entertainment. Not only is this place considered Trkiyes’ answer to Disneyland where people can come for a day of fun or stay at the Kingdom Hotel premises. A stay at the Rixos Hotel will also grant free entry to theme park guests.
As for the amusement park, there are huge roller coasters that pump adrenaline into the sky and one that will have you rolling at over 80 km/h. As for the water park, there are plenty of fun slides for the kids and more adrenaline-pumping options such as the Abyss, which has you sliding in the dark for those looking for adventure.
There is a wave pool and the possibility of surfing in it as well as a number of family rafting slides, but the most exciting feature of this theme park is their mythical trip, which offers the possibility of swimming among fish tropics in a pseudo-scuba. diving activity.
Aquajoy in Manavgat
Located in Antalyas Manavgat and with more than a dozen water slides, Aquajoy Su Park is one of the largest water parks in Trkiye. From the pirate-themed Aqua Tower to the King Kobra slide, which allows tandem rides on two side-by-side slides, there’s fun to be had for every kid or not. There’s also the fun Flying Boats slide, which lets you cruise through the skies, a Freefall slide, which speaks for itself, and wave and rafting slides to name a few, and a large splash area. This water park also has food stalls and shops, making it a fun day out for everyone. There are no cash transactions at the park, instead you load funds onto a wristband, which is refunded if not used.
Oasis Aquapark in eme
Another simple water park attraction for kids is the Oasis Aquapark in eme, which offers entertainment for younger guests in this holiday destination that caters more to the rich and famous. Don’t get me wrong, there are also a few slides that could get anyone’s heart racing, like the Black Hole, which takes riders through a dark tunnel interrupted by bright colored lights.
The Looping Rocket ride is another fun thing for adults as the ground beneath you suddenly releases into a slide with a series of loops. This water park also has an almost obligatory wave pool and a hot jacuzzi to relax.
Bodrum Water Park in Ortakent
One of the oldest and largest water parks in Trkiye, Bodrum Aquapark is a decent option for those staying in Bodrum with kids who want to keep them entertained. Admittedly a less exciting option for adults, however, the park is worth it for its sprawling 36,000 square meter (387,500 square foot) grounds and stopping it all for a fun party with foam and water guns among the guests. It is also located close to the Midtown Mall if you want to plan lots of activities during the day.
