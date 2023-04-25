Entertainment
Gateway Arts Announces Presents Season
SIDNEY – For 35 years, Gateway Arts Council has proudly brought professional entertainment to Miami’s North Valley. With hits from The Guess Who to country western singer Nathan Osmond, this season’s Presents series brings you the best in arts and entertainment. Great songs, dynamic bands, family fun and soulful performances are all part of the series.
“We couldn’t be more excited about all the new shows we’ll be offering this next season. Gateway strives to bring the best entertainment to our region and this year was no exception. Our success is based on the support of our sponsors, patrons and donors. With their strong support, we are able to bring such wonderful entertainment to our region,” said Ellen Keyes, Executive Director of Gateway.
The Guess Who will perform on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Sidney High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $46 and for AAA members $45.
The Guess Who are a legendary Canadian band that enjoyed chart-topping success in the late 1960s and early 1970s with an impressive catalog of songs, including “American Woman”, “These Eyes” and “No Time”. “. During their career, the group released 11 studio albums and charted 14 Top 40 hit singles, two of which reached No. 1 in the United States. The Guess Who is best known internationally for their 1970 album, “American Woman,” which reached No. 1 in Canada and No. 9 in the United States, with five other albums also reaching the top 10. in Canada. Their fan base spans generations. Very few bands have survived numerous member changes – let alone had smash hits with every line-up – but The Guess Who’s motto is “the music is the message”.
The newest and most up-to-date release from the band have mastered a hugely entertaining game through early hits mixed with their current creations while managing to take the experience to a new level. Their most recent musical offering is incredibly sophisticated, deeply emotional and musically eclectic, while remaining eminently singable. Their live show is a celebration of life, being alive and thriving in these uncertain times. The Guess Who never leaves anything less than their hearts on stage at the end of each performance.
Brass Transit will perform on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Sidney High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36 and for AAA members $35.
What happens when eight in-demand musicians and singers come together out of a shared love for one of the most popular pop/rock bands of all time? The answer is Brass Transit – a dynamic, crowd-pleasing, studio-proof powerhouse and the world’s largest Chicago tribute show! Brass Transit was formed in 2008, its accomplished, award-winning roster aimed at paying homage to Chicago’s decades-old, multi-platinum songbook.
Since 2008, Brass Transit has regularly toured North America, dazzling audiences with impeccable performance and spectacular attention to detail. Hits like ‘Saturday In the Park’, ’25 or 6 To 4′, ‘If You Leave Me Now’, ‘Feelin’ Stronger Every Day’ and ‘You’re the Inspiration’ wowed the crowds, earning many standing ovations upright. and comments like: “Spine-Tingling!” “Took me back to my youth!” and “Perfect in every detail!” Brass Transit goes far beyond simply reproducing songs; they embody the music. They recently produced their (self-titled) debut album, taking songs from other great 70s rock artists and recording them with Chicago-style brass. The result is a fresh take on some of the era’s greatest hits. They also recently composed their show for a full symphony orchestra with truly spellbinding original arrangements.
The 3 Redneck Tenors will perform on February 25, 2024 at Sidney High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $31 and for AAA members $30.
The 3 Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the “tenor genre” – their musical featuring classically trained veteran performers is like the Blue-Collar Comedy Tour going to Carnegie Hall – laugh at home with the music of the big cities ! It has been said that if Larry the Cable Guy, Il Divo and Mrs. Doubtfire had a baby, that child would be The 3 Redneck Tenors. Written by opera veteran Matthew Lord with music arranged by award-winning composer Craig Bohmler, and featuring Mr. Lord, Blake Davidson and Grace Lord, The 3 Redneck Tenors were top finalists for “America’s Got Talent.” and have delighted audiences since 2006.
Join the three singing cousins as they blast their way through Broadway’s greatest hits! You’ll hear them sing their versions of songs from favorite shows like ‘Phantom of the Opera’, ‘South Pacific’, ‘Annie’, ‘Les Miserables’, ‘Oklahoma’ and many more. Whether you like stick food or a salad from the Waldorf, the show has something for everyone. Get ready for a breathtaking ride as they go on an excursion that only the 3 Redneck Tenors could have…delighting audiences with their vocal prowess and an assortment of songs, from Country to Broadway to Classical and all the rest,
Nathan Osmond will perform Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Sidney High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $46 with AAA members $45.
Nathan Osmond is #2 of eight sons born to Alan and Suzanne Osmond. His father, Alan, was the leader of the original Osmond Brothers consisting of Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay. With a rich musical heritage and being practically born with music running through his veins, it’s no wonder Nathan became the success he is today, especially in the country music scene. American television and radio host Larry King said of Nathan Osmond, “Nathan Osmond is a wonderful new talent whose musical genes shine brightly.”
Four of his singles – ‘Sweet’, ‘The Tailgate Song’, ‘There’s a lot about a woman’ and ‘Stars and Stripes’, which he co-wrote, all reached number one on multiple charts. country for four weeks. in a row. His music videos have been featured on CMT and GAC, as well as national TV shows, and he’s had the honor of sharing the stage with stars like Chris Young, Carrie Underwood, Clay Walker, Lonestar and Martina McBride, to name a few. to name but a few.
He also has several impressive accolades to his credit, including a nomination for ‘Male Singer of the Year’, ‘New Artist of the Year’ and ‘Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year’ by the New Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Season tickets are $135 for four shows – The Guess Who, Brass Transit, Three Redneck Tenors and Nathan Osmond.
Season tickets are $115 for three shows – The Guess Who, Three Redneck Tenors and Nathan Osmond.
Tickets will go on sale to current subscribers in mid-May and to the public on June 10, 2023.
For more information about any of these programs, call the Arts Council at 937-498-2787 or visit www.gatewayartscouncil.org.
