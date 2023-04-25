Conmen Plants Drugs On Bollywood Actress, She Ends Up In Sharjah Jail

Mumbai police have arrested two people for planting narcotics on Bollywood actress Chrisann Periera who landed in Sharjah Central Jail in the United Arab Emirates.

Chrisann, who has worked in Bollywood films like Sadak-2 and Batla House, was arrested at Sharjah airport on April 1 for carrying a souvenir containing hidden narcotics.

However, investigations by the Mumbai Crime Branch have now revealed that the actress was deliberately framed for revenge by her neighbor.

Police have arrested Anthony Paul and Rajesh Bobhate in the case. The men, residents of Mira Road in Mumba, are also accused of trying to extort money for Ms Pereira’s release after she was caught on drugs.

A preliminary investigation by the criminal branch revealed that defendant Anthony’s sister had an argument with the actor’s mother over a pet dog. Police suspect that, in an act of revenge, Anthony decided to plant the drug Chrisann to get him into trouble.

Anthony reportedly approached the actor through Rajesh who posed as a talent consultant and made an offer to audition for a web series in Sharjah.

The defendant also asked him to wear a souvenir which he claimed was an audition prop. However, the duo had hidden narcotics there to accuse the actress of a drug trafficking case.

Anthony and Rajesh were also accused of setting up a DJ – Clayton Rodriguez – in the same way. They gave him a cake in which drugs were hidden.

Police investigations into the case are still ongoing.