Ron Faber, stage and film actor who appeared in The Exorcist, dead at 90 102.3 KRMG





NEW YORK — Ron Faber, a veteran stage, television and film actor who appeared in The Exorcistdied March 26. He was 90 years old. >> Read more trending news Faber died of lung cancer in New York, Variety reported. In the 1973 horror film The Exorcist, Faber starred as Chuck, an assistant director, according to IMDb.com. His other film credits included Tree of Guernica, The Private Files of J. Edgar Hoover, Soup for One, Calling Bobcat and Navy Seals, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On television, Faber has appeared in episodes of Law and Order, Kojak, and The Edge of Night. On stage, Faber appeared on Broadway in the 1970s with Henry Fonda in First Monday in October, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also appeared with Irène Papas in Médée. Faber shaved his head and played a political prisoner in the 1972 drama And They Put Handcuffs on the Flowers, according to the Entertainment News website. Faber was born Feb. 16, 1993, in Milwaukee and grew up with a passion for jazz music and the Disney movie Fantasia, according to Variety. He attended Marquette University and earned a business degree, then got into the entertainment business working on a children’s radio show, according to the website. He joined the Marquette Players and the Van Buren Players, where he was discovered by Broadway star Eva Le Gallienne, Variety reported. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen, and children, Hart, Raymond and Elise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Last notable deaths: Ginnie Newhart, wife of famous comedian Bob Newhart, died at 82

