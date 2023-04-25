Northwestern Mock Trial places 10th in national tournament





On April 12, Northwestern Mock Trial traveled to Memphis, Tennessee to compete against the nation’s top programs. The team finished 10th in the competition — its fourth straight year in the top 10. Weinberg senior and mock trial chair Abigail Roman-Ahlgrim, who is in her fourth year on the team, said the competition was a highlight of her college career and a great way to end her time on a trial. simulated. “It was rewarding. It was super bittersweet,” Roman-Ahlgrim said. “It was such a great opportunity to leave it all on the floor. Knowing it would be the last time, it was the best I could have done after four years of practice. It was just fine. The team competes by simulating a mock trial in the fantasy land of “Midland”. Every case is different –– this year it was about whether an airline should be charged with negligence after a fictional plane crash. This year, two team members earned All-American awards for exemplary performance in the competition: Weinberg senior and vice president Tahj Burnett and Medill junior and president of social and public relations Claire Foltz. The team also won the Spirit of American Mock Trial Association award for being the top team. NU was nominated by other competing teams for this honor. “It was really fun,” said Weinberg senior and Mock Trial member Ben Swedberg. “We strive to be professional and kind, and it’s good to have that recognized.” Swedberg added that NU’s mock trial team is a unique group of people because the competition combines multiple disciplines. Some students interested in law act as lawyers, according to Swedberg, while aspiring actors are often drawn to witness roles. “What sets the mock trial apart is that it’s a combination of public speaking and action,” Swedberg said. “It brings together two really interesting activities… It’s collaborative work, and it combines a lot of different interests at NU.” For Burnett, the moot court community has always been important to him, and he said it has grown closer over the years. He said this year’s performance indicates the team has a bright future. “I’ve always had a family here, but now everyone on Mock Trial knows everyone,” Burnett said. “I’m really good friends even with the freshmen on the team, and I’m a senior… If you ask anyone on Mock Trial if they know anyone else, they’ll say, ‘ Absolutely, he’s my best friend. ” Overall, Swedberg said, the team is proud of their progress this year and their performance at nationals. “We had our best moments this weekend, like with each round we just kept getting better and better,” Swedberg said. “It was just a huge privilege to do the best mock trial I’ve ever seen Northwestern do. It was just, like, really sick. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @avanidkalra Related stories: — NU Declassified: How Northwestern’s Mock Trial Team is Raising the Bar — Northwestern Mock Trial takes eighth place in national competition — Despite the virtual challenges, Northwestern Mock Trial is back and better than ever

