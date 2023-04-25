City Council discusses improving pedestrian crossings





Daily File Photo by Mika Ellison Aldus. Devon Reid (8th). Reid said he supports the creation of raised crosswalks in Evanston, one of the crosswalk improvements the city is piloting.





The city council discussed plans to improve the city’s pedestrian crossings on Monday. The city currently has 67 level crossings, excluding those at controlled intersections — crossings regulated by traffic lights or stop signs in all directions — according to a presentation given by Public Works Director Edgar Cano. Residents frequently request that the city add more crossings, Cano said. However, he said those applications must meet the city’s set of criteria to be approved. The city is reviewing the location, physical condition and traffic on the site. “We try to do our best to accommodate those requests,” Cano said. “But we also want to be realistic with the demands and make sure we’re solving problems rather than creating additional problems.” To continue improving walkability in Evanston, Cano said the city is planning two pilot programs to test new crosswalk designs. One scheme on Main Street would create an elevated pedestrian crossing, and the other scheme would feature colored asphalt stamped into a brick pattern at the intersection of Oakton Street and Wesley Avenue. He also shared a list of recommendations with the city council that focus on improving pedestrian crossing safety. Recommendations include using sidewalk extensions to increase crosswalk visibility, as well as increasing street crosswalk signs and signs with LED lights. Cano requested additional funding of $300,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and $20,000 per year from the city budget for maintenance of public works related to crosswalks. Aldus. Devon Reid (8th) says he frequently receives complaints from his constituents about pedestrian safety. Reid said he looks forward to seeing the city invest in crosswalks. He is particularly supportive of the project to create raised pedestrian crossings, which he has seen in nearby communities. He also shared a photo he took in Mexico of an elevated crosswalk during Monday’s council meeting. “It’s really nice to have the cars at your level rather than retreating into what looks like a car space,” Reid said. Aldus. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) asked Cano how council members should respond to residents’ requests for new pedestrian crossings in the future, given the new plan in place. Cano said voters can send him requests and he will meet with city engineers to evaluate each suggestion. He added that the city already has a list of locations for potential crosswalk improvements. Aldus. Thomas Suffredin (6th), who referred for a discussion of residents’ concerns about crosswalks in December, said he appreciated staff’s effort to improve an “essential municipal responsibility”. Mayor Daniel Biss echoed Suffredin, praising city staff for their work on the crosswalk improvement project. “I want to join in the thanks of everyone on our team for the diligent work around what is absolutely a really essential and fundamental municipal function,” Biss said. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @caseeey_he Related stories: — North West students say walkability around campus builds community and draws them to local businesses — City Council discusses proposed allocation of remaining ARPA funds — Robin Rue Simmons seeks to improve 5th Ward’s walkability and Evanston’s affordability

