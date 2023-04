Tamil actor Sathish Kumar announces his exit from Baakiyalakshmi TV show

Sathish Kumar shared an Instagram story and announced, “Hi everyone, I want to inform you that I have officially left Baakiyalakshmi series. Thank you for giving me Gopi in Baakiyalakshmi series. I really miss everyone. on the set. The series gave life to my career. My special thanks to the director Siva Sekar and David sir. I love you all, see you soon on another project Thank you.” Actor Satish Kumar officially announced their exit from the popular show Baakiyalakshmi . Although rumors swirled that he had left the project, Satisfied Kumar chose to remain silent on the subject. Recently, the actor confirmed his exit from the series.Sathish Kumar shared an Instagram story and announced, “Hi everyone, I want to inform you that I have officially left Baakiyalakshmi series. Thank you for giving me Gopi in Baakiyalakshmi series. I really miss everyone. on the set. The series gave life to my career. My special thanks to the director Siva Sekar and David sir. I love you all, see you soon on another project Thank you.” Sathish is a well-known face in the television and film industry. He started his acting career in the 1990s movie Minsara Poove. He also appears in some movies like Thani Oruvan , and Iru Mugan. Sathish played the lead role in the biopic MGR directed by Bala Krishnan. Later, he shifted his career to the television industry. Sathish made his television debut in Manthira Vaasal and he also starred in various series like Sulam, Kalyana Parisu 2 and Anandham. In 2021, he starred in the popular daily soap opera Baakiyalakshmi. He played the character name of Gopinath Ramamoorthy aka Gopi. It was quite famous among the Tamil TV audience. Baakiyalakshmi TV show premiered in July 2020. The series features KS Suchitra Shetty Sathish Kumar, Reshma Pasupuleti and Ranjith in the lead roles and also has an ensemble cast which includes STP Rosary, Rajyalakshmi, Vikash Sampath, Hairy Lakshmanan Divya Ganesha VJ Vishal Rithika Tamil Selvi Neha Menon, Baby, Kritisha, Sherine Farhana, Meena Sellamuthu, Manmohan, R. Aravindraj, Revathee Shankar, Nathan Shyam, Keerthi Vijay, Sheela, Priya, Sangeetha, Sam, Gokul Krishnan, Pranika, Charlie Jey, Hema, Chinraj and Sri Latha as a supporting cast. The plot of Baakiyalakshmi revolves around Baakiya, a sweet and caring wife, mother and daughter-in-law. Chezhiyan, Ezhil and Iniya are his three children. She is married to Gopinath, who is having an affair with his ex-fiancée Radhika. The latter raises her daughter Mayura as a single mother. What happens between Gopi, Baakiya and Radhika is the rest of the plot.

Meanwhile, in recent days, a number of Tamil TV celebrities have quit their popular shows due to personal issues or other reasons. Here are some popular names like Sangeetha, VJ Archana, Sanjeev, Riya Vishwanathan, Kaavya Arivumani and many more who left the show halfway through.

