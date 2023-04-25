Why the man tricked the Bollywood actress into hiding drugs in a trophy; the revenge plan unfolds

Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira, who has been seen in films like Sadak 2 and Batla House in supporting roles, was recently jailed and sent to prison in connection with a drug trafficking case, where a large amount of drugs were found in a trophy she was carrying.



Now it has been revealed that Chrisann Pereira was actually set up by a vengeful man, who wanted to see the actress arrested. He was responsible for planting the drugs on the actress without her knowledge, which led to her arrest and imprisonment.

Chrisann Pereira was arrested earlier this month for drug trafficking and is currently being held in a Sharjah prison in the United Arab Emirates. Mumbai police have now discovered that she was framed and unknowingly acting like a drug mule for a man in Mumbai.

Mumbai police have arrested two men in the city after they rolled out the massive revenge scheme to frame the Batla House actress. The first accused is a man named Anthony Paul and the second is his assistant Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi.

Anthony Paul and Ravi had hatched a plan to send Chrisann to the UAE and plant drugs on her, handing her a trophy containing drugs. This whole plan was hatched by Paul in order to take revenge on Premila, Chrisan’s mother.



According to Mumbai police, Anthony Paul’s sister lives in the same building as Premila Pereira. While visiting his sister, Anthony was confronted by a dog Premilas barking at him and threatening him.



In an attempt to subdue the dog, Anthony picked up the chair and kicked it. Seeing this, Premila yelled at Anthony and insulted him in front of the residents of the building. Humiliated by the event, Anthony Paul decided to take revenge on her by sowing drugs on her daughter Chrisann Pereira.