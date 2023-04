When Mr. Belafonte returned to film as producer and co-star, with Zero Mostel, from The Angel Levine (1970), based on a story by Bernard Malamud, the project had a sociopolitical edge: His Enterprises Harry Belafonte, with a grant from the Ford Foundation, hired 15 black and Hispanic apprentices to learn filmmaking while working on the crew. One of them, Drake Walker, wrote the story for Mr. Belafonte’s next film, Buck and the Preacher (1972), a gritty Western that also starred Mr. Poitier. But after appearing as a mob boss (a parody of Marlon Brandos’ character in The Godfather) with Mr. Poitier and Bill Cosby in the hit 1974 comedy Uptown Saturday Night realized, as Buck and the preacher had summer, by M. Poitier Mr. Belafonte was again absent from the big screen, this time until 1992, when he was embodied in Robert Altman’s Hollywood satire, The Player. He appeared on screen only sporadically after that, notably as a mobster in Mr. Altmans Kansas City (1996), for which Mr. Belafonte won a New York Film Critics Circle Award. His last film role was in Spike Lees BlacKkKlansman in 2018. Political activism Mr. Belafonte continued to perform in the years he was off-screen, but he focused on political activism and charity work. In the 1980s he helped organize a cultural boycott of South Africa as well as the Live Aid concert and all-star recording We are the world, who both raised money to fight famine in Africa. In 1986, encouraged by some New York State Democratic Party leaders, he briefly considered running for the United States Senate. In 1987, he replaced Danny Kaye as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Never hesitating to speak his mind, he became increasingly outspoken under the George W. Bush administration. In 2002, he accused Secretary of State Colin L. Powell of having abandoned his principles to enter the master’s house. Four years later, he called Mr. Bush the world’s greatest terrorist. Mr Belafonte was also outspoken in the 2013 New York mayoral election, in which he campaigned for Democratic candidate and eventual winner Bill de Blasio. During the campaign, he called the Koch brothers, wealthy industrialists known for their support of conservative causes, white supremacists and compared them to the Ku Klux Klan. (Mr. de Blasio quickly distanced himself from that comment.)

