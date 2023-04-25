Radhika Apte bursts Bollywood bubble, recalls receiving demeaning comments and being typecast

INDIA:Bollywood actress Radhika Apte, who is stepping into the role and standing up to the brand, recently gave an interview to the media while promoting her upcoming movie Mrs Undercover.

Radhika Apte has busted the myth of some unrealistic film industry theories. The Bollywood actress recalled her early days and how people in the film industry could be rude and mean.

Asked about her personal experience approaching a movie and how people react to her in personal terms, Radhika Apte said:“Perceptions are strange. For a very long time people thought I could only be a rural girl until I did Badlapur. People assumed that after Badlapur I could only do sex comedy and striptease. So I stopped. I just didn’t say yes to them. Perceptions are a bit strange.

Radhika Apte also claimed that prioritizing physical appearance sidelines talent. The actress said,“I had to give up a movie because I was three or four kilos overweight. Naturally, when you’re just starting out, people will ask you, ‘Why don’t you have a better nose?’ and ‘Why wouldn’t you have you no bigger breasts?” It was the case initially.

“Some people would start making comments about your physique in the middle as if they were entitled to it…Due to increased awareness in recent years, we are now able to discuss this in detail. We can say: ‘I will withdraw you from the project if you repeat it to me'”, she added.

Radhika Apte was asked why she avoids making public appearances like her contemporaries, to which she shockingly answered, in her recent film Monica, oh my darling, she was approached to attend the awards show, but was told she would only win on the condition that she attend. So she skipped the reward function and called it ‘absurdity’.

