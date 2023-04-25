Harry Belafonte, American actor and civil rights activist, dies at 96 | Entertainment News

Harry Belafonte, a breakthrough singer, songwriter and actor who began his entertainment career with Day O, in his 1950s hit song Banana Boat before turning to political activism, has died at age 96, reported the New York Times.

Belafontes’ cause of death was congestive heart failure, his longtime spokesman Ken Sunshine told The Times on Tuesday.

As a black leader who explored racial themes in 1950s films, Belafonte went on to work with his friend Martin Luther King Jr during the civil rights movement in the United States in the early 1960s.

He became the driving force behind the celebrity and famine relief hit song We Are the World in the 1980s.

Belafonte once said he was in a constant state of anger-driven rebellion.

I have to be part of the rebellion trying to change all that, he told The New York Times in 2001. Anger is necessary fuel. Rebellion is healthy.

Belafonte was born in the Manhattan borough of New York City, but spent his early childhood in his family’s native Jamaica. Handsome and suave, he became known as the King of Calypso early in his career.

He was the first black person allowed to perform at many lavish nightclubs and also made racial inroads in films at a time when segregation was prevalent in much of the United States.

In 1954’s Island in the Sun, her character harbored notions of a relationship with a white woman played by Joan Fontaine, which allegedly sparked threats to burn down theaters in the American South. In 1959’s Odds Against Tomorrow, Belafonte played a bank robber with a racist partner.

In the 1960s he campaigned with King, and in the 1980s he worked to end apartheid in South Africa and coordinated Nelson Mandela’s first visit to the United States.

we are the world

Belafonte traveled the world as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, in 1987 and later launched an AIDS foundation. In 2014, he received an Oscar for his humanitarian work.

Belafonte provided the impetus for We Are the World, the 1985 all-star musical collaboration that raised money for famine relief in Ethiopia. After seeing a grim report on the famine, he wanted to do something similar to the fundraising song, Do They Know Its Christmas?, by British supergroup Band Aid a year earlier.

We Are the World has featured superstars such as Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Ray Charles and Diana Ross and raised millions of dollars.

Many people tell me: When, as an artist, did you decide to become an activist? Belafonte said in a National Public Radio interview in 2011. I tell them, I was an activist for a long time before I became an artist.

Even in the late 1980s, Belafonte was still speaking out on race and income equality and urging President Barack Obama to do more to help the poor. He was co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington held the day after Donald Trump took office as president in January 2017.

Belafonte’s policies made headlines in January 2006 during a trip to Venezuela when he called President George W Bush the world’s greatest terrorist. That same month, he compared the US Department of Homeland Security with Nazi Germany’s Gestapo.

An anthology of his music was released to mark Belafonte’s 90th birthday on March 1, 2017. Weeks before the launch, Belafonte told Rolling Stone magazine that singing was a way for him to express injustices in the world.

It gave me the opportunity to make political comments, to make social statements, to talk about things I found distasteful and things I found inspiring, he said.

First years

Born Harold George Bellanfanti in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, he moved to Jamaica before returning to New York to attend high school.

He had described his father as an abusive drunk who had abandoned him and his mother, leaving Belafonte longing for a stable family. He drew his strength from his mother, an uneducated domestic worker, who instilled in him an activist spirit.

We were instructed never to capitulate, never to give in, to always resist oppression, Belafonte said Yes! magazine.

During World War II, these principles led him to join the United States Navy, which also provided stability after dropping out of high school.

The Navy came as a place of relief for me, Belafonte said Yes! But I was also motivated by the belief that Hitler had to be defeated.

My involvement continued after the war. Wherever I found resistance to oppression, be it in Africa, Latin America, certainly here in South America, I joined that resistance.

After the Navy, Belafonte worked as a janitor in an apartment building and as a stagehand at the American Negro Theater before landing roles and studying with Marlon Brando and Sidney Poitier, another pioneering black actor who would become a close friend.

He also appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning Almanac, and in the film, Carmen Jones, in 1954.

Belafonte’s third album, Calypso, became the first by a single performer to sell over a million copies. Banana Boat, a song about Caribbean dockworkers with its resounding Day O appeal, made him a star. Surgery to remove a knot in her vocal cords in the 1960s, however, reduced her voice to a raspy whisper.

In 1959 he began producing films and teamed up with Poitier to produce Buck and the Preacher and Uptown Saturday Night. In 1984, he produced Beat Street, one of the first films about break-dancing and hip-hop culture.

Belafonte was the first black performer to win a major Emmy in 1960 with his appearance on a television variety special. He also won Grammy Awards in 1960 and 1965 and received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2000, but expressed frustration with the limits placed on black performers in show business. In 1994 Belafonte received the National Medal of Arts.

Belafonte has been married three times. He and his first wife Marguerite Byrd had two children, including actress-model Shari Belafonte. He also had two children with his second wife Julia Robinson, a former dancer.