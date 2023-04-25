Chrisanna Pereira: Who is Chrisann Pereira? Know the Bollywood actor imprisoned in Sharjah for drug trafficking





Two people have been apprehended by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly wrongfully implicating Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira in a drug trafficking case. Chrisann Pereira is currently incarcerated in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The detained duo are accused of planting drugs on her with the intention of having her imprisoned. Chrisann Pereira was arrested in Sharjah earlier this month after drugs were found hidden in the trophy she was carrying. She is currently imprisoned in Sharjah for drug trafficking. Chrisann Pereira imprisoned in Sharjah, but why?

During the last week of March, a fraudster posing as a talent consultant named Ravi approached Chrisann Pereira’s mother, Premila. He informed Pereira of an upcoming audition for a web series in Sharjah and asked her to carry with her a trophy containing hidden drugs. Pereira was later arrested in Sharjah due to the drugs found in her possession. Later, police investigations revealed that Anthony Paul once had an altercation with Premila and wanted revenge. Paul devised a scheme and enlisted the help of another individual who was posing as Ravi. Both defendants have been arrested and efforts are underway to bring Pereira back to his home country. Chrisann Pereira has starred in supporting roles in films such as Sadak 2 and Batla House. Additionally, she has been involved in several theater productions including Three Women, Drumroll and Sundays with Chitra and more. Pereira co-starred in an online show named Thinkistan and currently resides with her family, including her brother, in Borivli. FAQs Q1: What are the famous works of Chrisann Pereira?

Sadak 2, Batla House Q2: Where is Chrisann Pereira from?

Borivai, Bombay

