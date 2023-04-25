2023 Filmfare Awards Nominations: Alia Bhatt Gets Best Actress Nod | Bollywood





The nominees for the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 were announced recently. Several awards were presented in the technical and non-technical category with nominations in a total of 19 main categories. This year’s awards ceremony will be hosted by Salman Khan alongside co-hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. From Vicky Kaushal to Tiger Shroff to Janhvi Kapoor and even Govinda, several celebrities will be on the Filmfare stage with their performances. Read also : Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress as Gangubai at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Filmfare Awards 2023 full list of nominations. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt garnered ten nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female), Best Music Album and Best Debut (Male), Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is also competing in six categories. . Films like Badhaai Do and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva are also among the most nominated films this year. See the full list of nominees: Best film Badhaai Do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Gangubai Kathiawadi The Kashmir Files uunchai Best Director Anees Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) Ayan Mukerji (Brahmastra, first part: Shiva) Harshvardhan Kulkarni (Badhaai Do) Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi) Sooraj R. Barjatya (Uunchai) Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (The Kashmir Files) best movie reviews Badhaai Do (Harshvardhan Kulkarni) Bhediya (Amar Kaushik) Jhund (Nagraj Popatrao Manjule) Rocket: The Nambi Effect (R Madhavan) Vadh (Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) Ajay Devgn (Drishyam 2) Amitabh Bachchan (Unchai) Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files) Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Veda) Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) Rajkummar Rao (Badhaai Do) Best Actor Reviews Amitabh Bachchan (Jhund) R Madhavan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect) Rajkummar Rao (Badhaai Do) Sanjay Mishra (Vadh) Shahid Kapoor (Jersey) Varun Dhawan (Bhediya) Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Do) Janhvi Kapoor (Mili) Kareena Kapoor Khan (Laal Singh Chadha) Taboo (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) Best Actress Reviews Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Do) Kajol (Salaam Venky) Neena Gupta (Vadh) Taapsee Pannu (Shabaash Mithu) Taboo (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) Best Supporting Actor (Male) Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo) Anupam Kher (Uunchai) Darshan Kumar (The Kashmir Files) Gulshan Devaiah (Badhaai Do) Jaideep Ahlawat (an action hero) Maniesh Paul (Jugjugg Jeyo) Mithun Chakraborty (The Kashmir Files) Best Supporting Actor (Female) Mouni Roy (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva) Neetu Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo) Sheeba Chaddha (Badhaai Do) Sheeba Chaddha (Doctor G) Shefali Shah (Doctor G) Simran (Rocket: The Nambi Effect) Best Music Album Amit Trivedi (Uunchai) Pritam (Brahmastra, first part: Shiva) Pritam (Laal Singh Chadha) Sachin Liver (Bhediya) Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi) Best lyrics AM Turaz (Jab Saiyaan – Gangubai Kathiawadi) Amitabh Bhattacharya (Apna Bana Le Piya – Bhediya) Amitabh Bhattacharya (Kesariya – Brahmastra Part One: Shiva) Amitabh Bhattacharya (Tere Hawaale – Laal Singh Chaddha) Shellee (Maiyya Mainu – Jersey) Best Playback Singer (Male) Abhay Jodhpurkar (Maange Manzooriyan – Badhaai Do) Arijit Singh (Apna Bana Le-Bhediya) Arijit Singh (Deva Deva- Brahmastra Part One: Shiva) Arijit Singh (Kesariya – Brahmastra Part One: Shiva) Sonu Nigam (Main Ki Karaan – Laal Singh Chaddha) Best Playback Singer (Female) Jahnvi Shrimankar (Dholida – Gangubai Kathiawadi) Jonita Gandhi (Deva Deva – Brahmastra Part One: Shiva) Kavita Seth (Rangisari – Jugjugg Jeeyo) Shilpa Rao (Tere Hawaale – Laal Singh Chaddha) Shreya Ghoshal (Jab Saiyaan – Gangubai Kathiawadi) Best First Director Anirudh Iyer (an action hero) Anubhuti Kashyap (Doctor G) Jai Basantu Singh Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal (Vadh) R Madhavan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect) Best First Man Abhay Mishr (Doctor G) Ankush Gedam (Jhund) Paalin Kabak (Bhediya) Shantanu Maheshwari (Gangubai Kathiawadi) Best Female Debut Andrea Kevichusa (Anek) Khushali Kumar (Dhokha: Round D Corner) Manushi Chhillar (Samrat Prithviraj) Prajakta Koli (Jugjugg Jeeyo) Best Story Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary (Badhaai Do) Anirudh Iyer (an action hero) Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal (Vadh) Niren Bhatt (Bhediya) Sunil Gandhi (Uunchai) Best Screenplay Akash Kaushik (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni (Badhaai Do) Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal (Vadh) Neeraj Yadav (an action hero) Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha (Gangubai Kathiawadi) Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (The Kashmir Files) Best Dialog Abhishek Dixit (Unchai) Akshat Gildial (Badhaai Do) Manoj Muntashir and BAFida (Vikram Veda) Neeraj Yadav (an action hero) Prakash Kapadia, Utkarshini Vashishtha (Gangubai Kathiawadi) Sumit Saxena (Doctor G)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/filmfare-awards-2023-nominations-alia-bhatt-gets-best-actress-nod-101682353945521.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos