



ANGELS After the record box office receipts of The movie Super Mario Bros.Hollywood has sworn to completely ruin the entire video game movie within the next five years. Following marios success, we think the message to audiences is clear here, said Universal Pictures executive Albert Cartwright. Please keep making movies from any video game you can get your hands on, and never stop, because that’s exactly what we want. It’s hard to miss, honestly. It’s like when The black Knight And Iron Man dropped in 2008 and everyone begged us to do nothing but superhero movies for the next 15 years. Here we are! he shouted, seeming to do a Mario impression, but not putting much effort into his voice. Many gamers fear that the success of Nintendo’s flagship character animated debuts has given movie studios the wrong impressions. I love Mario and enjoyed the Mario movie, local gamer Joe Doty said. But that doesn’t mean I need to see every video game I’ve played turn into a movie in the next few years. It was already going badly. The last of us ensured that there will be a pipeline of serious game adaptations over the next few years. now after mariowere just going to turn everything else into a movie, right? Oh my god I just realized that Mark Hamill will be playing Spryo or Crash Bandicoot in the next few years, he added. There’s no way this isn’t happening. As of press time, it has been announced that James Wan will be directing an adaptation of the sci-fi/horror game. dead spacejoining other upcoming video game adaptations such as Borderlands, sonic the hedgehog 3, Detective Pikachu 2, silent Hill, Grand tourism, Minecraft, Beyond Good and Evil, Death Stranding, The division, fire watch, Sniper, Duke Nukem, just cause, mega man, Solid metal gear, Metro 2023, armament of war, streets of anger, The dragon’s lair, Mortal Kombat 2, Ark: Survival Evolved, Five Nights at Freddys, sleeping dogs, Gate, space invaders, BioShock, just dance, Ghost of Tsushima, Call of Duty, tomb Raider, Days gone, Pac man, Yakuza, It takes two, Sifuand damn Pac man.

