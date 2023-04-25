Friend to The Villages touts first term | News | Daily Sun Villages

Connect with us

How to balance a budget? You say that’s my income, and that’s what I’m going to spend, Senator Rick Scott told those gathered Monday at Rohan Recreation.

How is it so difficult? It’s not that hard. But in DC it’s impossible. All they tell you is you can’t do this, you can’t do that, you can’t, he says. In fact, they can’t. People there can’t do it because they don’t know how to do it: they’ve never done it.

They may have gone there with ideas, but they quit because they said they couldn’t do it.

No, Scott said. We can do all of these things.

Scott’s visit to The Villages was one of his 67 County Sunshine Tour roundtables, events where Scott speaks with Floridians across the state. Scott has already announced his intention to run for office next year.

While Monday’s roundtable was the first stop in Scott’s 2024 campaign in The Villages, he’s become a very familiar face over the past decade or so here for everything from veterans events to trailblazers.

Election season is no exception. It’s a time when conservatives like Scott are looking to The Villages and its Republican majority.

Sumter County, where most of the villages are located, had the No. 1 voter turnout in Florida in November 2022. Many of those voters are Republicans, who outnumber Democrats nearly 3 times in the county. .

Rick Scott has always been a friend of Sumter County and the Villages, said Sumter Republican Party Chairwoman Samantha Scott. In return, we have always supported him in his efforts.

And Senator Rick Scott has always done well in Sumter. While Scott narrowly won the state as a whole in his successful gubernatorial terms in 2010 and 2014, he won more than 60% of the vote in Sumter in each of those years.

Scott said his predecessor, Charlie Crist, who later turned Democrat, bankrupted the state in 2010.

Scott then introduced himself on a single subject: jobs. His goal won him the Republican primary, and later his first term in the Governors’ Mansion.

His 2018 senatorial bid, which came after he was restricted to the governors mansion, was nearly over with village visits. That decision paid off in a race so close it prompted a recount. In November 2018, when Sumter also had the highest turnout, Scott received about 71% of the county vote.

Most elections in Florida, Scott reminded the audience, are close.

If you win by less than 1,000 votes, thank God for The Villages, he said, prompting laughter.

Scotts’ victory over longtime incumbent Senator Bill Nelson, a Democrat, sent him to Washington D.C.

It’s what you see on TV, says Scott. It’s completely dysfunctional.

Republicans are giving in, he said, pointing to legislation passed with Republican cooperation in the Senate, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the CHIPS Act.

If they couldn’t get 10 Republicans to vote, none of this would have happened, Scott said.

He also discussed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s challenge and Scotts’ own 12-point plan to save America, which McConnell opposed. McConnell didn’t try to see if they could look at his ideas, Scott said. Instead, he simply attacked them because he didn’t want to run on a plan, just against the Democrats.

How did it go for us last November? said Scott.

If they run races and don’t tell people what they’re going to do, he said, why vote Republicans?

Much of the event, however, looked at fiscal policy. This is a hot topic, given the ongoing debt ceiling battle. Scott told the Daily Sun he was part of a group that met with the Freedom Caucus.

So they presented their plan which largely corresponds to what Kevin McCarthy proposes. So I’m very supportive of what they’re trying to do, he said. That’s not all we have to do. We clearly need to get to a balanced budget and start paying down that debt, but it starts the structural change we need and cuts some of the federal government’s wasteful spending right now. So I’m optimistic that Republicans in the House will pass meaningful debt ceiling legislation, and then I’ll work like hell in the Senate to push through meaningful reform there.

He also discussed the effects on Social Security and Medicare at the event.

So here’s the deal. When you’re running deficits like were running, do you think you were in a better or worse position to take care of Social Security and Medicare? Scott asked.

Worse, the public chorus.

Social Security and Medicare are at risk of going bankrupt in the near future, Scott said, and Democrats don’t want to talk about it except to say Republicans want to screw it up and they love it.

Later, Scott answered a variety of questions, including foreign policy, the Senate, and the border.

He encouraged people to reach out with topics that interest them. If he doesn’t know a problem, he says, he can’t solve it.

I like this job. I will continue to work hard, said Scott. So I appreciate all of your support.

Specialty Writer Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or [email protected]

