Actor, singer and civil rights icon was 96 – Deadline

Harry Belafonte, the actor, singer and civil rights pioneer, died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his New York home, with his wife Pamela by his side. He was 96 years old.

Belafonte is considered one of the most successful Caribbean-American music stars of all time and one of the first prominent black men in Hollywood, making a name for himself in the 1950s and 1960s. Activist and activist social by nature, he was an early supporter of the civil rights movement and became a major figure in 20th-century American social and political history.

He was a confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and supported many historical political and social causes and events, including the anti-apartheid movement, equal rights for women, juvenile justice, climate change and the decolonization of Africa. He was one of the organizers of the 1963 March on Washington, leading a delegation from Hollywood that included his best friend Sidney Poitier, as well as Paul Newman, Sammy Davis Jr, Marlon Brando, Rita Moreno, Tony Curtis and many others.

Belafonte has acted in several films, including bright road, carmen jones, goat and the Preacher And Uptown Saturday night, the last two appearing opposite Poitier. He has also produced films such as beat the street and later in his career appeared in films including The White Man’s Burden, Kansas City And Police officer.

He was known as one of the first black television producers, winning an Emmy for his CBS production Tonight with Belafonte. He also earned four of the Emmy nominations during his career.

Born on March 1, 1927 in Harlem, he was then sent by his mother to his native island, Jamaica. When World War II broke out, he returned to New York and later enlisted in the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged and returned to New York again, where he held several jobs before finding himself drawn to the drama workshop at the New School of Social Research under the tutelage of acclaimed German director Erwin Piscator, where he been classmates with Brando. , Curtis and Walter Matthau.

Belafonte became a music star with his 1954 debut album Mark Twain and other folk favorites reaching number three on the Billboard 200. His next two albums, both released in 1956, would top the chart: Belafonte sat at No. 1 for six weeks, and Calypso would then spend a record 31 weeks at the top and was the first full-length record to sell 1 million copies.

Belafonte featured his signature song, “Banana Boat (Day-O)”, which was based on a Jamaican folk song. It reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1957 and No. 2 in the UK. “Mary’s Little Boy”, excerpt from Calypso, topped the UK singles chart and reached number 12 in the US

In all, Belafonte scored half a dozen US gold albums, all of which also made the Top 10. His 1962 record The Midnight Special featured a Bob Dylan on harmonica, marking the future legend’s first officially released recording.

He has won two career Grammy Awards and nine other nominations, including the first three Grammys in 1958, 1959 and 1960. The live sets Belafonte at Carnegie Hall (1959) and Belafonte returns to Carnegie Hall (1960) were up for Album of the Year, and he won Best Folk Performance for 1960’s “Swing Dat Hammer” and Best Folk Recording for An evening with Belafonte/Makeba in 1965.

Belafonte was also instrumental in bringing African music stars such as Hugh Maskela and Miriam Makeba into the world..

While the calypso was his signature sound, Belafonte also recorded gospel, American standards, blues and show tunes.

He and manager Ken Kragen are credited with guiding and directing the USA for Africa project, which spawned the all-star single “We Are the World” in 1985. His humanitarian work saw him advocate for the release of Nelson Mandela imprisoned in South Africa. and being named a Peace Corps Cultural Advisor by President John F. Kennedy. He also served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the second American to hold that position.

Belafonte was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

He is survived by his wife, his daughters Shari, Adrienne and Gina and his son David, as well as many grandchildren.