NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Fired Over Harassment – The Hollywood Reporter

Comcast on Sunday unveiled a shock change at the top of its NBCUniversal entertainment arm, putting in charge of trusted business executive Mike Cavanagh to replace NBCU CEO Jeff Shell.

In a Monday regulatory filing, the company clarified that Shell engaged in “inappropriate conduct with an employee, including allegations of sexual harassment”, which led it to retain outside counsel to investigate. “Evidence was uncovered that supported the allegations,” the filing noted. As a result, Comcast “has terminated Mr. Shell’s employment for cause”, meaning he will not be entitled to severance pay, effective immediately.

Lawyer Suzanne McKie of Farore Law said her client, CNBC reporter Hadley Gamble, filed a complaint against Shell that sparked an investigation. “The investigation into Mr. Shell stems from a complaint by my client of sexual harassment and gender discrimination,” the attorney said in a statement. “Given these circumstances, it is very disappointing that my client’s name has been released and her privacy has been violated.”

Shell’s departure raises questions about who will take over as its permanent successor and how they will deal with issues such as the future ownership of Hulu (which Comcast is a minority owner) and the fate of the streaming service in full. rise of NBCUniversal, Peacock, which had long been guided by Shell

That attention will turn to Cavanagh, who quickly became a trusted right-hand man to Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts after joining the conglomerate as chief financial officer in 2015 after a career in banking. Known as a power operator, the executive has so far not had a high profile in Hollywood, but he has long endorsed NBCU’s top brass budgets and strategy and has spoken extensively and knowledgeably on NBCU and other Comcast business units, their opportunities and challenges, whether on earnings calls or at investor conferences. Giving him greater visibility in the entertainment world by overseeing NBCU could cement his position as a man seen as a likely successor to Roberts down the line.

Company insiders and Wall Street watchers also see Cavanagh as a confident, and likely longer-term, leader for the entertainment unit. The executive is “a very competent and pragmatic leader,” says Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeff Wlodarczak.

“Cavanagh is highly regarded and reputedly more deliberate in his decision-making than Shell, as evidenced by his tenure as president of Comcast last fall,” Benchmark analyst Matt Harrigan wrote in a report. “We would infer nothing additional negative regarding NBCUniversal and detect no urgency to appoint a successor to Shell.”

Comcast has signaled that it is in no rush to pick a successor for Shell at the top of NBCU, given that Cavanagh is seen as capable of overseeing the entertainment arm in addition to his role as Comcast chairman and given that NBCU has accomplished leaders running its various trades.

Still, Wall Street has listed senior officials and Cavanagh’s direct reports as possible candidates for the NBCU job down the line, including Mark Lazarus, director of NBCU Television & Streaming, Donna Langley, president of Universal Filmed Entertainment , Pearlena Igbokwe, President of Universal Studios Group, Mark Woodbury, Head of Universal Destinations & Experiences, and Linda Yaccarino, Head of Global Advertising and Partnerships.

“A list of internal replacements could include Mark Lazarus (NBCU TV and streaming), Donna Langley (theater) and Cesar Conde (NBCU News),” Wells Fargo’s Steven Cahall said in a note to investors, “although there are have good leaders outside of Comcast.”

Cavanagh followed a trajectory that made him an eventual potential successor to Roberts. His dual role at parent company and oversight of NBCU is somewhat similar to how Roberts’ trusted lieutenant Steve Burke, before his departure in 2020, served as head of NBCU and executive vice president of Comcast, making him an heir apparent.

The management change comes at a critical time for NBCU’s streaming service, Peacock. Shell started at NBCU in January 2020 and had been with the streaming service since its inception (it soft-launched on April 15, 2020, then launched nationwide on July 15 of this year) and helped pilot its growth.

Comcast and NBCU have been more evolutionary than revolutionary in their approach to the streaming business. Essentially, Comcast has taken a “mature” approach to “balancing streaming with linear network preservation and licensing economics,” Harrigan analyzed. But “Shell was seen as particularly aggressive in investing in Peacock as video consumption increasingly shifts to streaming,” including sports and news, he said.

Shell had been a big proponent of collapsing cinema windows, in favor of moving content to video on demand. NBCUniversal then followed suit with a landmark deal with theater owners that allowed films to become available on premium VOD as little as 17 days after their big screen release.

While the streamer has fewer subscribers than giants such as Netflix and Disney+ (with 231 million and 164 million paying subscribers at the end of their respective fourth quarters), it is steadily gaining market share and helped offset the weakness of advertising from the linear network, thanks to its ad-supported level.

By the end of its third quarter, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said Peacock had more than 15 million paying subscribers. That number hit 18 million in early December, Shell said at the time, then jumped to more than 20 million by the end of 2022, marking its biggest quarterly gain yet. Comcast is expected to release its first quarter results on Thursday, providing an update on those numbers.

As losses have mounted for the streaming service, reaching $2.5 billion in 2022, the next few years, now without Shell, are expected to be crucial. Management pointed to 2023 as its peak loss year, at around $3 billion (Disney has also promised that 2023 would be its peak loss year for its streaming services.) After that, Shell promised that Peacock would generate a return for investors.

“We were clear from the start that we were going to see a return on investment. I think we feel better about it now depending on where we are,” Shell said during the company’s earnings call in January.

Shell is also leaving before parent company Comcast has to answer the key question of what to do with its stake in Hulu, which could also impact Peacock’s fate, whether it retains control, or provides an injection. multi-million dollar cash flow to Comcast if it sells.

The executive had “been integral to overhauling NBCUniversal’s Hulu deal with Disney and removing more NBC content in favor of placement on Peacock,” Harrigan said.

Disney owns a two-thirds stake in Hulu, while Comcast owns one-third. Starting in January 2024, Comcast can use a put option to force Disney to take back its stake, while Disney can tell Comcast to sell its stake.

Disney had long signaled it would buy Comcast, and Comcast seemed poised to sell — that is, until Roberts suggested in the fall of 2022 that his company might be interested in Hulu: “It has wonderful content, and I believe if it was for sale, put up for sale, Comcast would be interested — and so would many other technology and media companies,” he said.

While Bob Chapek had wanted to take over Hulu even earlier, returning Disney CEO Bob Iger recently suggested he was exploring a possible sale of the company. The company is “studying the business very, very carefully,” Iger said in March, as the executive moves Disney away from general entertainment and takes other cost-cutting measures across the company.