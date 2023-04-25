Entertainment News Roundup: Trevor Noah wins Webby for ‘Daily Show’ segment supporting gun control; ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and ‘Strictly’ judge Len Goodman dies aged 78





Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs. Trevor Noah wins Webby for ‘Daily Show’ segment supporting gun control Months after his departure from “The Daily Show” in late 2022, comedian Trevor Noah won a Webby Award for comedy in the late-night talk show’s “America’s Door Problem” segment, in which he lobbies for the gun control and criticizes policy makers. The 27th annual Webby Awards – which will be handed out on May 15 on what is being called the internet’s biggest night – also recognizes work featuring singers Rihanna, Lizzo and Doja Cat, the former president Barack Obama and the cast of Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and ‘Strictly’ judge Len Goodman dies aged 78 Len Goodman, chief judge of British television dance competition ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and its American version ‘Dancing with the Stars’, has died aged 78, the BBC announced on Monday. Goodman was a successful professional ballroom dancer, winning the British Championships in his late twenties before retiring from the sport and opening a dancing school. Oversized screens and roomy seats bring moviegoers back to blockbusters Jason Stark’s two young sons have been talking excitedly for months about seeing the “Super Mario Bros. movie.” When the movie debuted this month, it decided to make the experience a special release. Stark took the day off and drove his boys, ages 9 and 6, about half an hour from their Connecticut home to watch the movie at an AMC theater on a 50-foot-tall IMAX screen. Comedian and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ regular Richard Lewis has Parkinson’s disease Comedian actor Richard Lewis, a longtime regular on the HBO series ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ says he’s being seen by a doctor for Parkinson’s disease, but that despite giving up his stand-up “everything is cool” as he focuses on writing and acting. Lewis, 75, revealed his diagnosis in a brief video posted to Twitter on Sunday, saying he was told he had Parkinson’s disease, a chronic degenerative disease of the central nervous system, two years ago after he started walking stiffly and shuffling. (With agency contributions.)

