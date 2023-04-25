Is this the first of a new wave of theme park failures? – Orange County Registry





Is the closure of Dubai’s theme parks this month one-off or the first sign of another round of failures in the global attractions industry? Dubai Parks and Resorts this month announced the permanent closure of Bollywood Parks Dubai, one of three parks that opened at the resort at the end of 2016. Themed around the Mumbai-based Hindi film industry, Bollywood Parks offered wonderful touches decorative displays, as well as a fun live stunt show and flying and media-based theater shows, with a new GCI wooden coaster apparently set to open soon. At first glance, Dubai should be a prime market for theme park development. British research firm Euromonitor ranked Dubai as the second most visited city in the world last year, behind Paris. On paper, Bollywood also looks like a go-to theme for a park. Films have long provided the most compelling intellectual property for themed attractions, and Bollywood films are hugely popular around the world. Put them together and a Bollywood themed park in Dubai should have been an easy winner, right? The late Disney Legend Harrison Buzz Price set an enduring standard for the industry by creating a feasibility model that helped parks around the world weather economic cycles that shut down many other businesses. Yet the Buzzs system works because it requires business leaders to look beyond high-level tourism numbers. Located 40 miles from Dubai’s main airport, Dubai Parks and Resorts stood far from other tourist attractions in the city. Unlike rival, air-conditioned attractions, Bollywood Parks was an outdoor theme park, leaving visitors to bake in the Middle East in scorching heat for much of the year. Perhaps investors thought that the target audience for South Asian parks wouldn’t be bothered by the sun and heat. But India is not a market where millions of people grew up with theme parks, unlike the United States or Europe. And visitors to the UAE from the West would prefer to visit air-conditioned indoor parks with Hollywood themes. Even though Bollywood Parks Dubai was inspired by the Indian film industry, it was born in Southern California. Pasadena-based studio Mycotoo worked on much of the park’s creative design. It was good work that deserved a wider audience. While it’s rare for theme parks to fail, it does happen. Southern California saw the closure of Marineland in Palos Verdes and Busch Gardens Los Angeles in Van Nuys. But the closest American example of Bollywood parks to extinction might be the Hard Rock/Freestyle Music Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Despite this city’s popularity as a tourist destination, this park barely survived two seasons before closing in 2009. The failure of Bollywood Parks shows that an amusement park with a solid theme in a popular tourist market does not guarantee success. You need to find the right combination of theme, story, experience, location, market, and price to win customers. The fact that so many parks have been successful over the years shouldn’t blind anyone to the fact that it’s still very possible to go wrong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ocregister.com/2023/04/25/niles-is-this-the-first-in-a-new-wave-of-theme-park-failures/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos