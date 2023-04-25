Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and activist, dies at 96





NEW YORK (AP) Harry Belafonte, the civil rights and entertainment giant who started as a revolutionary actor and singer and became an activist, humanitarian and global conscience, has died. He was 96 years old. Belafonte died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his New York home, his wife Pamela by his side, said Paula M. Witt of public relations firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis. With his handsome, glowing face and silky, raspy voice, Belafonte was one of the first black performers to gain a large movie following and sell a million records as a singer; many still know him for his signature hit Banana Boat Song (Day-O), and its appeal of Day-O! Daaaaay-O. But he forged a greater legacy once he curtailed his performing career in the 1960s and lived through his hero Paul Robesons decrees that artists are the keepers of truth. He presents himself as the model and the embodiment of activist celebrity. Few people have followed Belafonte’s time and commitment and none have his stature as a meeting point between Hollywood, Washington and the civil rights movement. Belafonte not only participated in protest marches and benefit concerts, but helped organize them and drum up their support. He worked closely with his friend and generational peer the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., often advocating on his behalf with politicians and other artists and helping him financially. He risked his life and livelihood and set high standards for young black celebrities, berating Jay Z and Beyonce for failing to live up to their social responsibilities and mentoring Usher, Common, Danny Glover and many others. In the movie Spike Lees 2018 BlacKkKlansman, he was rightly chosen as a seasoned statesman teaching young activists about the country’s past. Beth Murphy, owner of Murphys Bleachers, has died

Belafonte’s friend, civil rights leader Andrew Young, noted that Belafonte was the rare person to become more radical with age. He was always committed and adamant, ready to take on segregationists in the South, liberals in the North, the billionaire Koch brothers and the country’s first black president, Barack Obama, who Belafonte would remember asking to cut some of his soft. Belafonte replied: What makes you think that’s not what I did? Belafonte had been a major entertainer since the 1950s. He won a Tony Award in 1954 for his starring role in John Murray Andersons Almanac and five years later became the first black performer to win an Emmy for the television special Tonight with Harry Belafonte. In 1954, he co-starred with Dorothy Dandridge in the Otto Preminger-directed musical Carmen Jones, a popular breakthrough for an all-black cast. The 1957 film Island in the Sun was banned in several Southern cities, where theater owners were threatened by the Ku Klux Klan over films of interracial romance between Belafonte and Joan Fontaine.



