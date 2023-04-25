Jimmy Kimmel, ‘Daily Show’, plus roast Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon

Don Lemon’s split from CNN and Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News sent shock waves throughout the TVMonday night with Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, James Corden and others taking hits during the unexpected releases of the news anchors.

Earlier today, Fox News reported that the news network and Carlson “have agreed to part ways.” Shortly after, Lemon said he was fired from his position on CNN’s “CNN This Morning,” which he co-anchored with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow for about six months.

Jimmy Kimmel made fun of Tucker and Lemonon”Jimmy Kimmel Live!Monday. “It’s like Ronald McDonald and Burger King getting fired the same day,” he joked.

Here’s what late night comedians had to say about the cable news upheaval.

Kimmel jokes about Tucker Carlson’s next move

“Fox News broke bow ties with Tucker Carlson after all these years of being apart, which means he was fired,” Kimmel said while playing a clip from Fox News announcing Carlson’s departure. “What a shock, what an absolutely delicious shock that is.”

Midway through his segment, Kimmel was interrupted by a fake “News Alert” delivered by his co-host Guillermo Rodriguez teasing that ABC fired the late-night comedian. “On a personal note, I would like to say, Jimmy, don’t let the door knock on you coming out a loser,” Rodriguez said.

Kimmel again turned her attention to Carlson, saying the host “probably isn’t done poisoning old people’s brains.”

“The question now is where will he do it next?” he joked. “Will he go to OAN (One America News), will he go to Newsmax? Will he go back up into Satan’s fiery b-hole since he came?

The comedian ended his send-off to Carlson by sharing a sizzle reel of his Fox News moments, calling him “one of the most despicable anchors” to “ever appear on American television.”

‘The Daily Show’ Guest Host Desi Lydic Compares Tucker Carlson to Papa John

“Daily showGuest host Desi Lydic commented on the departures of Carlson and Lemon, calling it “a big story that is shaking the media world”.

“You know that stupid look that’s always on Tucker Carlsons face? Well, today he has a good reason for it,” Lydic said.

Lydic said she was “nervous” about Carlson’s next move. “It’s like after Papa Johngot was fired. You knew he was working on pizza somewhere that gives you even more diarrhea,” she said, referring to pizza company founder John Schnatter who resigned in 2018 after using a racial slur during a conference call.

Addressing Lemon’s outlet, Lydic joked, “CNN just fired Don Lemon after 17 New Years blackouts, sorry years of service,” in reference to the network’s previously relaxed drinking policy. of New Year.

Like Kimmell, the guest host was interrupted in a skit when she was told she was being fired and a box was thrown on her desk to pack her things.

Seth Meyers jokes “Does anyone have an opening for a sexist?”

Seth Meyers wondered if Fox News would “wake up” to Carlson’s departure during his “Closer Look” segment on “Late at night“When I heard the news, I went through all of Tuckers’ facial stages in one sitting,” Meyers said, impersonating the former Fox News personality.

Meyers played a Fox News segment as they announced Carlson’s exit, joking, “Tucker Carlson is not now and has never been employed by this network. We don’t know who he is and we We’ve never even heard the Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. for our newscast hosted as always by Fox News stalwart, White Blonde Lady, Blue Dress.

The “Late Night” host turned his attention to Lemon, claiming he was ousted for allegedly misogynistic behavior, referencing a Variety report earlier this month. “Does anyone have an opening for a sexist?he joked, putting a Fox News logo next to Lemon. “Oh, that’s right.

A rep for Lemon called Variety’s report “false” and “reckless.”

Jimmy Fallon jokes that he’s ‘one of the few TV personalities still working’

Late at night, several hosts, including Jimmy Fallon, joked about whether or not they were keeping their jobs. “Hi, I’m Jimmy Fallon, one of the few TV personalities still working,” Fallon said at the start of “The show tonight.”

“Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon, what’s going on over there?” he added.

Fallon joked Lemon’s reaction to parting ways with CNN was, “Woohoo! Later suckers.”

James Corden says ‘The Late Late Show’ is the ‘only reliable source of information’

James Corden, who is in his last week hosting “The Late Late Show” after eight years, also weighed in. “With ‘Fox & Friends’ like these, who needs enemies?” Corden joked.

The comedian added that Carlson was out of options after working at MSNBC, CNN and Fox News. “Soon he’ll just be on the Weather Channel saying hurricanes are caused by drag queens.”

Corden briefly referenced Lemon’s departure, joking that “soon the only reliable source of information in America will be gone on Thursday. That’s us.”

