Harry BelafonteSinger, Actor and ActivistDeath at 96

The most powerful weapon we have in the universe is the weapon of art, Harry Belafonte told a social activist teen theater group in Harlem in 2014. Like few other stars, Belafonte has put to use his talent, his fame and his fortune to serve his human. rights activism. His most popular song, Banana Boat Song (Day-O), was about the plight of Third World dockworkers. He was a famous actor on stage, screen and television, but his performances were always done with an eye on how he could help the cause. He retired from performing as he entered his ninth decade, but never interrupted his activism until his death on April 24 at the age of 96, as reported. The New York Times.

He was born Harold George Bellanfanti Jr. in Harlem on March 1, 1927, the son of West Indian parents who were both immigrants. His father, originally from Martinique, had been a cook in the British Royal Navy. His mother, a cleaning lady, was Jamaican. Fearing that Harry was already becoming a delinquent at age nine, she sent him to live with his grandmother in Jamaica from 1936 to 1939.

Back in New York, Harry dropped out of school in the ninth grade and joined the Navy at 17, serving as an ammunition loader at the end of World War II. Working in New York as a janitor’s aide, he finally found his calling when he was tipped for a ticket to the American Negro Theaters production of Home is the hunter. The play inspired him to join ANT, where he met lifelong friend and fellow West Indian Sidney Poitier. On the GI Bill, he also studied acting at Manhattans New School, where his classmates included Poitier, Marlon Brando and Tony Curtis.

With rare roles for black actors, Belafonte found steady work as a singer. His musical career would eventually encompass all forms of popular African-American music, from blues to gospel to hip-hop. He started out as a jazz singer, backed by no less than bebop titans Charlie Parker and Max Roach, but he found fame singing folk songs he learned from the archives of the Library of Congress. An engagement at the legendary Village Vanguard led to both a Broadway appearance in the 1953 Musical Revue Almanac of John Murray Andersonmaking him the first black actor to win a Tony and a recording contract with RCA.

His 1956 album Calypso was the first LP by an individual artist to sell 1 million copies (it was technically the first to go platinum, although certification was not introduced until two decades later) and is widely credited with starting a vogue for Trinidadian music of the same name. The album opened with what would become Belafontes’ signature song, Banana Boat Song (Day-O), a Jamaican work song sung by night fruit loaders. Other Belafonte hits at the time included Matilda, Jump in the Line and Jamaica Farewell.

He won two Grammys for his folk recordings (and years later, in 2000, a Grammy Award for Lifetime Achievement). Popular with white and black audiences, Belafonte was keen to refuse to perform in the embargoed Jim Crow South from 1954 to 1961.

After Poitier, Belafonte became the only other prominent black man in Hollywood in the 1950s. He starred opposite Dorothy Dandridge in the all-black musical carmen jones (1954), but, incredibly, he couldn’t sing in the film. (He was deemed not lyrical enough to sing the music for the films, adapted from Georges Bizets Carmen, so he only did the lip sync.)

His other 1950s films included bright road, island in the sun (which raises eyebrows with its reek of thwarted interracial romance between the characters played by Belafonte and Joan Fontaine), odds against tomorrow (the first Belafontes Harbel company film, the first black production shingle in Hollywood), and The World, the Flesh and the Devil. He also conquered television with a 1959 special, Tonight with Belafonte with The Revlon Review, making him the first African-American to win an Emmy.

His success in Hollywood during those McCarthyism years was all the more impressive as he had been briefly blacklisted, having been the protege and opening act for singer and openly communist activist Paul Robeson and having often taken part in rallies for progressive causes. Belafonte denied being a member of the Communist Party, and stalwart anti-Communist Ed Sullivan vouched for him by booking Belafonte to sing several times on his popular television show. Yet his socialist worldview was always apparent and something he never apologized for. Harry Belafonte was radical long before he was chic, Henry Louis Gates Jr. once said, and remained so long after that it was not.

In the 1960s, Belafonte gave a boost to militant singers such as Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela from South Africa, as well as Bob Dylan from Minnesota, whose first recording released was as a harmonica player on Belafontes. Midnight Special album (1962). But he spent much of the 1960s actively engaged in the civil rights movement.