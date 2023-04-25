For Flatley, Sikora Golden Gloves led to success beyond the ring | Entertainment
CHICAGO (AP) Long before creating Riverdance and Lord of the Dance and performing for millions around the world, Michael Flatley thought he could make a living dancing around the ring.
Actor Joseph Sikora knew he was not destined for a career in boxing. But he and Flatley have a few things in common when it comes to soft science.
Both credit the lessons they learned from boxing for their success in the entertainment world and consider competing in the Chicago Golden Gloves a key part of their development. The two were among seven Titans who were honored on April 13 for their success outside of boxing as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the event.
It taught me the value of hard work, determination, perseverance, preparation,” Flatley said. Good qualities, because there is no one in this ring but you. Your coach is not here. Your friends are not here. Once that bell rings, you’re on your own and you need to know very quickly if you’ve worked hard enough or not.
The Chicago Golden Gloves is the largest and oldest non-national boxing tournament in the United States. Past champions include Joe Louis and Muhammad Ali.
Flatley, whose mother was a talented dancer, moved with her family to the South Side shortly after she was born. He started taking lessons at the Dennehy School of Irish Dance in his youth. He was good but was bullied for it at school. His father Michael Sr. decided the boy needed to learn how to defend himself, and Flatley ended up falling in love with boxing.
He participated in the Chicago Golden Gloves in 1975 and considered turning professional before deciding on a dancing career.
I got a great offer from a guy in London and my dad wanted me to box instead of dance, Flatley said. I love boxing. But I’m glad I took the other route.”
Flatley lives in Monte Carlo and Ireland. Since he was in Montreal this month to present an award at the World Irish Dancing Championships, he was not going to miss the event in Chicago.
It gave me a good start in life, he says.
Sikora, who plays convicted drug dealer Tommy Egan on the Starz Power series, “grew up on the Northwest side. He came in part to honor the late trainer Tom O’Shea.
I had a lot of losses, said Sikora. I rocked at about 50%. Unlike most kids who fight and lose and give up, I fight and lose and keep coming back. And my nose didn’t pay too much.
That he kept coming back and not giving up was the goal.
Ninety-nine percent show up, Sikora said. I attribute much of my success in life to this.
