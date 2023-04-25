Collaboration between Nollywood and Bollywood yields results





Information and Culture Minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the collaboration between Nigeria and India in the creative industry has started to bear fruit, with the imminent launch of the all-Nigerian-Indian film, titled Post Card from India. The Minister made the remarks in Abuja on Tuesday when he received the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Shri Balasubra Maniam, on a courtesy visit. He said the ministry was at the forefront in bringing together Bollywood producers, actors and promoters to interact and exchange ideas with their Nigerian counterparts in Nollywood as India and Nigeria are the two powerhouses of the creative industry. I am happy that the recent collaboration between Nigeria and India in the field of culture, industry, film and music has borne fruit. I am happy that the recent movie, Post Card from India, which was shot in India, is coming out in July this year, he said. Alhaji Mohammed added that the Nigerian government has offered land to Indian investors in Abuja and Lagos to construct a comprehensive film city in either of the two cities to further deepen the creative industry economy. . He also said that a team of Indian investors last August inspected the Millenium Tower complex, which would be an iconic Abuja cultural hub when completed. The minister pledged that the ministry is ready to sign some of the pending MoUs with India to strengthen and deepen the relationship between the two countries in the creative sector. He underscored the need for the Indian and Nigerian governments to open windows of opportunity for the private sector in both countries to forge new ties beyond bilateral government-to-government relations. I think the success of India-Nigeria relations is not just government to government. I believe that government-to-business and business-to-business relations have been the main drivers of this relationship and at this point I would like to acknowledge the efforts of Mr. Jitendra Sachdeva of the Skipper Group, who led a delegation of investors in Nigeria in August last year. I think it’s a model we should emulate and encourage because the corporate sector and business movers are sometimes even quicker to open and reduce barriers than the government, he said. In his remarks, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Balasubra, who has traced the bilateral ties between Nigeria and India since 1958, said that the new film, Post Card from India, with Nigerian and Indian actors , would present the composite cultures between the two countries. He said the outstanding MoUs on joint film production and cultural exchange program will further strengthen the cultural ties between Nigeria and India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leadership.ng/nollywood-bollywood-collaboration-yielding-results-minister/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos