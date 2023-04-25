Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and tireless activist, dies at 96 | Music

Harry Belafonte, the singer, actor and civil rights activist who broke down racial barriers, has died aged 96.

Besides performing worldwide hits such as Day-O (The Banana Boat Song), winning a Tony Award for his role and appearing in numerous feature films, Belafonte has spent his life fighting for various causes. He funded many 1960s initiatives to bring civil rights to black Americans; campaigns against poverty, apartheid and AIDS in Africa; and supported left-wing politicians such as Cubas Fidel Castro and Venezuelan Hugo Chavez.

The cause of death was congestive heart failure, his spokesperson told the New York Times. figures including rapper Ice Cube And mia farrow paid tribute to Belafonte. The American News Anchor Christiane Amanpour tweeted that he has inspired generations around the world to fight for justice and change through nonviolent resistance. We need his example more than ever.

Bernice King, daughter of Dr Martin Luther King, shared a photo of Belafonte at her father’s funeral and said he showed up for my family in a very compassionate way. He actually paid for the babysitter for me and my siblings. The Benino-French musician Angelique Kidjo called Belafonte the brightest star in every sense of that word. Your passion, love, knowledge and respect for Africa was boundless.

Belafonte was born in 1927 in working-class Harlem, New York, and spent eight years of his childhood with his poor, Jamaican parents. He returned to New York for high school but struggled with dyslexia and dropped out in his early teens. He took odd jobs in markets and in the city’s garment district, then enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 in March 1944, working as an ammunition loader at a New York base. Jersey.

After the war ended, he worked as a janitor’s assistant, but aspired to become an actor after watching plays at New Yorks American Negro Theater (with fellow aspiring actor Sidney Poitier). He took acting lessons where classmates included Marlon Brando and Walter Matthau paid by singing folk, pop and jazz numbers at gigs in New York clubs, where he was backed by bands whose members included Miles Davis and Charlie Parker.

He released his first album in 1954, a collection of traditional folk songs. Her second album, Belafonte, was the first No. 1 on the new US Billboard album chart in March 1956, but her success was surpassed by her third album the following year, Calypso, featuring songs from her Jamaican heritage. It brought the feel-good calypso style to many Americans for the first time and became the first album to sell over a million copies in the United States.

The lead track was Day-O (The Banana Boat Song), a Belafonte signature song, it spent 18 weeks on the UK Singles Chart, including three weeks at No. 2. Its version of Marys Boy Child was a chart topper. British classification later. year, while Island in the Sun reached third place. He has released 30 studio albums, as well as collaborative albums with Nana Mouskouri, Lena Horne and Miriam Makeba. This latter version won him one of his two Grammy awards; he later received a Grammy for Lifetime Achievement and the Presidents of the Academies Merit Award.

Bob Dylan’s first recording playing harmonica was on Belafontes’ 1962 album, Midnight Special. The year before, Belafonte had been hired by Frank Sinatra to perform at the presidential inauguration of John F Kennedy.

A life of Belafonte activism with Martin Luther King Jr. Photograph: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Belafonte maintained an acting career alongside music, winning a Tony Award in 1954 for his appearance on the musical review show, John Murray Andersons Almanac, and appearing in several films, including as one of the protagonists of Island in the Sun, with James. Mason, Joan Fontaine and Joan Collins, with whom he had an affair. He was paired twice with Dorothy Dandridge, in Carmen Jones and Bright Road, but he turned down a third film, an adaptation of Porgy and Bess, which he found racially demeaning.

He later said the move helped fuel the rebellious spirit that was brewing in him, a spirit he turned into a life of activism, using his new found wealth to fund various initiatives. He was mentored by Martin Luther King Jr and Paul Robeson, and freed King from a Birmingham, Alabama prison in 1963, as well as co-organizing the March on Washington that resulted in Kings I have a dream speech. He also funded the Freedom Riders and SNCC, activists fighting against illegal segregation in the American South, and worked on voter registration drives.

He then focused on a series of African initiatives. He organized the All-Star We Are the World charity record, raising over $63 million for famine relief, and his 1988 album Paradise in Gazankulu protested apartheid in South Africa. He was appointed a Unicef ​​Goodwill Ambassador in 1987 and later campaigned to eradicate AIDS from Africa.

After recovering from prostate cancer in 1996, he advocated for awareness of the disease.

He was a staunch supporter of leftist politics, criticizing hawkish US foreign policy, campaigning against nuclear armament, and meeting with both Castro and Chavez. When meeting Chavez in 2006, he described US President George W Bush as the world’s greatest terrorist. He also characterized Bush’s black secretaries of state Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice as being like slaves who worked in their master’s house rather than in the fields, criticisms which Powell and Rice dismissed.

He has frequently criticized Democrats, especially Barack Obama, on issues such as Guantanamo Bay detentions and the fight against right-wing extremism. He slammed Jay-Z and Beyonc in 2012 for turning their backs on social responsibility Bruce Springsteen, and now you’re talking. I really think he’s black. Jay-Z replied: You are a civil rights activist and you just featured the white guy against me in the white media, which was the wrong way to go about it.

Harry Belafonte explains how his mother inspired him in an activist video

He continued to take occasional acting roles. In 2018, he appeared in Spike Lee’s film BlacKkKlansman. In 2014, 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen announced that he was working with Belafonte on a film about Paul Robeson, although it was not developed.

Belafonte was married three times, first to Marguerite Byrd, from 1948 to 1957, with whom he had two daughters, activist Adrienne and actor Shari. He had two more children with his second wife, Julie Robinson: actress Gina and music producer David. He and Robinson divorced after 47 years, and in 2008 he married Pamela Frank, who survives him.