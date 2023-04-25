SiriusXM Miami will open with Howard Stern, Bon Jovi, LL COOL J and more

SiriusXM Miami SiriusXM’s new state-of-the-art studios will officially open May 1 with a special week of shows and performances, including Howard Sterns’ first-ever live broadcasts from the Magic City. Operating from the heart of South Beach, Howard will be joined live by music and celebrities during a three-day series of shows (May 1-3).

Howards airing May 1 will kick off a star-studded week of exclusive SiriusXM Miami specials and the launch of an all-new Latin Pop channel, Hits Uno. Inspired by Miami’s rich musical culture and roots, the lineup will feature some of the biggest names in Latin music, including Anitta, Becky G, Carlos Vives and Pitbull. LL COOL J will also host a special Miami edition of Salute sample For Rock the radio bells, which will spotlight local hip-hop talent. Andy Cohen, Bailey Zimmerman, John Summit, Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers, Tinx and more will also appear on the shows. Discover the program of the week below.

New Channel: Hits Uno

Hits Uno (ch. 321) will debut on SiriusXM Studios in Miami to deliver the best in today’s pop, reggaeton, dance and viral LatinX music from around the world. Listeners can expect to hear hits from Bad Bunny, Becky G, Bizarrap, Camilo, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, Rosala, Sebastian Yatra, and more.

SiriusXM Miami has a 50-seat performance space and multiple artist radio and recording studios, in addition to office space, and is located at 2340 Collins Avenue in Starwood Capital’s new headquarters in Miami Beach.

Monday May 1

Bon Jovi New Jersey Special album: Jon Bon Jovi will take SiriusXM subscribers piece by piece through the legendary Bon Jovis New Jersey album to celebrate the album’s 35th anniversary. Joined by SiriusXM host Mark Goodman, Jon Bon Jovi will discuss the songs whose Bad medicine, I’ll be there for you and more.

Bon Jovi New Jersey Album Special will air on SiriusXM Radio Bon Jovi (ch. 709) on Thursday, May 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

tuesday 2 may

Andy Cohen live: Andy Cohen will host a special edition of his daily SiriusXM show live from SiriusXM Miami Studios. Cohen will be joined by special guests, including Jon Bon Jovi.

Andy Cohen Live airs weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET on SiriusXM Radio Andy (ch. 102).

Interview with Pitbull: Pitbull will sit down for an interview with DJ Ka5 and Racquel Goldy on his exclusive SiriusXM channel, Pitbulls Globalization. Pitbull will talk about his new single I jumped featuring Lil Jon, new bilingual album and upcoming surprise mega tour.

The Pitbulls interview will air on SiriusXM Globalization of pit bulls (Chapter 13).

Wednesday May 3

Performance by Bailey Zimmerman: Bailey Zimmerman will perform an exclusive and intimate set live from SiriusXM Miami Studios. Hosted by The Highways Ania Hammer, the special event will feature a live interview as well as Bailey Zimmerman performing music from her upcoming album, Religiously. The album., available everywhere on Friday, May 12.

Bailey Zimmermans’ performance will air on SiriusXM Highway (ch. 56) on Saturday, May 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday May 4

It’s me, Tinx Podcast: Tinx will record a special AMA episode of his SiriusXM podcast in front of a live studio audience at SiriusXM Studios in Miami.

It’s me Tinx is available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the SXM app and on all podcast platforms.

Performance by Carlos Vives: Carlos Vives will perform an exclusive and intimate set live from SiriusXM Miami studios. Hosted by David Domino, Caliente host and half of the Domino Saints duo, the special event will feature a seated interview as well as Carlos Vives performing music from his new album, Escalona had never been recorded like this and other classics commemorating 30 years of music.

Carlos Vives’ performance will air on SiriusXM Caliente (ch. 151) on Friday, June 2 at 1 p.m. ET.

Off The Grid Radio with John Summit: John Summit will perform an exclusive DJ set live from SiriusXM Miami Studios. The special performance will kick off John Summits new monthly show on Diplos Revolution.

Off The Grid Radio with John Summit to stream on Diplos Revolution (ch. 52) on Friday, May 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Friday May 5

Jonas Brothers Hits 1 Celebrity Session: Jonas Brothers will perform an exclusive and intimate set live from SiriusXM Miami studios. Hosted by Hits 1 Miamis Mack & Jen, the special event will feature a seated interview as well as the Jonas Brothers performing music from their new album The Scrapbookwhich is scheduled for release on Friday, May 12.

SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session with Jonas Brothers to stream on SiriusXM Hits 1 (ch.2) on Friday, May 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET and PT.

Mayor of Becky G: An intimate conversation with Becky G in front of an audience of subscribers and fans at SiriusXM Studios in Miami. Becky G will discuss her debut album of regional Mexican music and more.

SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Becky G will air on SiriusXM Caliente (ch. 151) on Friday, May 19 at 1 p.m. ET and on Hits Uno (ch. 321) on Friday, May 19 at 5 p.m. ET.

Salute The Sample Miami Edition on LL COOL Js Rock The Bells Radio: LL COOL J, DJ Z-Trip And Greg Nice host a special edition of Miami Salute sample with DJ Khalid, Uncle Luke, Tip dadAnd Trina. The show will break down some of their songs and the samples they came from.

Salute The Sample will air on LL COOL Js Rock The Bells Radio (ch. 43) Saturday, June 3 for All City Day – Miami.

Weekend cover

Additionally, SiriusXM will provide coverage all weekend from FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX CRYPTO.COM MIAMI May 6 and 7. On Saturday, May 6, SiriusXM will air live coverage of qualifying beginning at 4 p.m. ET, followed by a live episode of F1 City Speed, hosted by Jon Massengale, Bob Varsha and Jonathan Green. On Sunday, May 7, SiriusXM will broadcast the race live from start to finish. Pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. SiriusXM’s F1 programming is broadcast on channel 81 and on the SXM app.

SiriusXM Miami joins SiriusXM’s portfolio of national broadcast facilities, which includes its headquarters at Rockefeller Center in New York; its West Hollywood studios, home to Los Angeles performance space, The Garage; and its studios and offices in Washington DC and Nashville, Tennessee.

Now in her 18e year on SiriusXM, Howard is unrivaled in the media world, and his show is home to unique interviews and must-see daily entertainment you won’t find anywhere else.



