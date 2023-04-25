Entertainment
SiriusXM Miami will open with Howard Stern, Bon Jovi, LL COOL J and more
SiriusXM Miami SiriusXM’s new state-of-the-art studios will officially open May 1 with a special week of shows and performances, including Howard Sterns’ first-ever live broadcasts from the Magic City. Operating from the heart of South Beach, Howard will be joined live by music and celebrities during a three-day series of shows (May 1-3).
Howards airing May 1 will kick off a star-studded week of exclusive SiriusXM Miami specials and the launch of an all-new Latin Pop channel, Hits Uno. Inspired by Miami’s rich musical culture and roots, the lineup will feature some of the biggest names in Latin music, including Anitta, Becky G, Carlos Vives and Pitbull. LL COOL J will also host a special Miami edition of Salute sample For Rock the radio bells, which will spotlight local hip-hop talent. Andy Cohen, Bailey Zimmerman, John Summit, Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers, Tinx and more will also appear on the shows. Discover the program of the week below.
New Channel: Hits Uno
Hits Uno (ch. 321) will debut on SiriusXM Studios in Miami to deliver the best in today’s pop, reggaeton, dance and viral LatinX music from around the world. Listeners can expect to hear hits from Bad Bunny, Becky G, Bizarrap, Camilo, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, Rosala, Sebastian Yatra, and more.
SiriusXM Miami has a 50-seat performance space and multiple artist radio and recording studios, in addition to office space, and is located at 2340 Collins Avenue in Starwood Capital’s new headquarters in Miami Beach.
Monday May 1
Bon Jovi New Jersey Special album: Jon Bon Jovi will take SiriusXM subscribers piece by piece through the legendary Bon Jovis New Jersey album to celebrate the album’s 35th anniversary. Joined by SiriusXM host Mark Goodman, Jon Bon Jovi will discuss the songs whose Bad medicine, I’ll be there for you and more.
Bon Jovi New Jersey Album Special will air on SiriusXM Radio Bon Jovi (ch. 709) on Thursday, May 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
tuesday 2 may
Andy Cohen live: Andy Cohen will host a special edition of his daily SiriusXM show live from SiriusXM Miami Studios. Cohen will be joined by special guests, including Jon Bon Jovi.
Andy Cohen Live airs weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET on SiriusXM Radio Andy (ch. 102).
Interview with Pitbull: Pitbull will sit down for an interview with DJ Ka5 and Racquel Goldy on his exclusive SiriusXM channel, Pitbulls Globalization. Pitbull will talk about his new single I jumped featuring Lil Jon, new bilingual album and upcoming surprise mega tour.
The Pitbulls interview will air on SiriusXM Globalization of pit bulls (Chapter 13).
Wednesday May 3
Performance by Bailey Zimmerman: Bailey Zimmerman will perform an exclusive and intimate set live from SiriusXM Miami Studios. Hosted by The Highways Ania Hammer, the special event will feature a live interview as well as Bailey Zimmerman performing music from her upcoming album, Religiously. The album., available everywhere on Friday, May 12.
Bailey Zimmermans’ performance will air on SiriusXM Highway (ch. 56) on Saturday, May 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Thursday May 4
It’s me, Tinx Podcast: Tinx will record a special AMA episode of his SiriusXM podcast in front of a live studio audience at SiriusXM Studios in Miami.
It’s me Tinx is available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the SXM app and on all podcast platforms.
Performance by Carlos Vives: Carlos Vives will perform an exclusive and intimate set live from SiriusXM Miami studios. Hosted by David Domino, Caliente host and half of the Domino Saints duo, the special event will feature a seated interview as well as Carlos Vives performing music from his new album, Escalona had never been recorded like this and other classics commemorating 30 years of music.
Carlos Vives’ performance will air on SiriusXM Caliente (ch. 151) on Friday, June 2 at 1 p.m. ET.
Off The Grid Radio with John Summit: John Summit will perform an exclusive DJ set live from SiriusXM Miami Studios. The special performance will kick off John Summits new monthly show on Diplos Revolution.
Off The Grid Radio with John Summit to stream on Diplos Revolution (ch. 52) on Friday, May 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Friday May 5
Jonas Brothers Hits 1 Celebrity Session: Jonas Brothers will perform an exclusive and intimate set live from SiriusXM Miami studios. Hosted by Hits 1 Miamis Mack & Jen, the special event will feature a seated interview as well as the Jonas Brothers performing music from their new album The Scrapbookwhich is scheduled for release on Friday, May 12.
SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session with Jonas Brothers to stream on SiriusXM Hits 1 (ch.2) on Friday, May 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET and PT.
Mayor of Becky G: An intimate conversation with Becky G in front of an audience of subscribers and fans at SiriusXM Studios in Miami. Becky G will discuss her debut album of regional Mexican music and more.
SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Becky G will air on SiriusXM Caliente (ch. 151) on Friday, May 19 at 1 p.m. ET and on Hits Uno (ch. 321) on Friday, May 19 at 5 p.m. ET.
Salute The Sample Miami Edition on LL COOL Js Rock The Bells Radio: LL COOL J, DJ Z-Trip And Greg Nice host a special edition of Miami Salute sample with DJ Khalid, Uncle Luke, Tip dadAnd Trina. The show will break down some of their songs and the samples they came from.
Salute The Sample will air on LL COOL Js Rock The Bells Radio (ch. 43) Saturday, June 3 for All City Day – Miami.
Weekend cover
Additionally, SiriusXM will provide coverage all weekend from FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX CRYPTO.COM MIAMI May 6 and 7. On Saturday, May 6, SiriusXM will air live coverage of qualifying beginning at 4 p.m. ET, followed by a live episode of F1 City Speed, hosted by Jon Massengale, Bob Varsha and Jonathan Green. On Sunday, May 7, SiriusXM will broadcast the race live from start to finish. Pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. SiriusXM’s F1 programming is broadcast on channel 81 and on the SXM app.
SiriusXM Miami joins SiriusXM’s portfolio of national broadcast facilities, which includes its headquarters at Rockefeller Center in New York; its West Hollywood studios, home to Los Angeles performance space, The Garage; and its studios and offices in Washington DC and Nashville, Tennessee.
Now in her 18e year on SiriusXM, Howard is unrivaled in the media world, and his show is home to unique interviews and must-see daily entertainment you won’t find anywhere else.
|
Sources
2/ https://blog.siriusxm.com/siriusxm-miami-howard-stern-official-opening/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SiriusXM Miami will open with Howard Stern, Bon Jovi, LL COOL J and more
- Two fashion brands exclusive to Charlotte this year
- New Bluetooth Cat Collar Accessory Kit Available
- Planned mixed-use apartment complex at 4579-4627 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Feliz
- Exclusive – Fahmaan Khan: I played cricket all my childhood but an injury forced me to take a break from it for three years
- Brands Leverage Purposeful Routes to Drive Growth: WARC
- PTI in power next year: Imran Khan
- Donald Trump could lose “several million” in the trial of E. John Carroll
- Coronations give tourism a boost, but Britain’s economy remains shaky.
- The Pentagon plans to send a contingent of troops to Port Sudan to help the remaining American citizens in the midst of the war
- Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and tireless activist, dies at 96 | Music
- Campbell receives Pac-12 Women’s Field Athlete of the Week Honor