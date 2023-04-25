Bollywood roundup: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nikki Tamboli, Radhika Apte, and more…

– Advertisement –

Outside of Chola-era finery, Ash in anarkali dress turns heads at ‘PS:2’ event

Mumbai– Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is gearing up for the second part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, was spotted arriving for a media event in the city on Tuesday.

The actress chose a traditional Indian outfit for the event. She wore an ivory-colored anarkali suit with shimmering embellishments and a matching dupatta. She kept her long tresses open and completed her look with an emerald necklace.

In the film, Aishwarya plays the dual role of Nandini – the queen of Pazhuvoor and Mandakini – Poonguzhali’s aunt. The film is based on the eponymous novel by author Kalki. The first part of the film features the debut of Chola Prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would become the famous Emperor Rajaraja I.

Since its publication in 1955, a film adaptation of the novel “Ponniyin Selvan” had been explored by several Tamil filmmakers. However, this never materialized due to financial constraints. Even Mani Ratnam attempted to adapt the novel in the late 1980s and early 2010s, but was unsuccessful.

Calling it his dream project, Mani Ratnam relaunched the effort in January 2019. While the first part was released in September 2022, the second part will land in theaters on April 28.

Nikki Says She’s Lucky To Work With Nawaz In “Jogira Sara Ra Ra”

Bombay— Former “Bigg Boss 14” contestant Nikki Tamboli shared her experience working with famous Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the family comedy movie “Jogira Sara Ra Ra.” We will see her dancing with the actor in an article number.

The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty’s son, Mimoh Chakraborty. Nikki said there couldn’t be a better start for her in Bollywood than having the opportunity to work with Nawazuddin in the film.

Nikki made her acting debut with a Telugu language film “Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu”. Later, she also made a Tamil movie ‘Kanchana 3’. She made her television debut with ‘Bigg Boss 14’ which gave her a lot of fame and made her place in the entertainment industry. She also participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

She shared her experience working with the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor and said, “I am extremely overwhelmed and thrilled. It was an incredible experience working with veteran actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sharing the space of screen with Nawaz sir will be a great start for my Bollywood journey.It’s a really catchy song that will pick up pretty soon and still I hope my fans will like it.

The film, written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy. Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as creative producer, the film was shot in locations like Lucknow, Barabanki, Rahimabad, Varanasi and Mumbai.

Radhika Apte on ‘Mrs Undercover’: It’s about Durga’s journey to find self-esteem

New Delhi- Known for her roles in ‘Badlapur’, ‘Hunterrr’, ‘Manjhi – The Mountain Man’, ‘Phobia’ and ‘Parched’, among others, actress Radhika Apte spoke about the USP of the spy comedy ‘ Mrs Undercover’ in which she is seen playing the role of Durga, a housewife and undercover agent.

She also explained that not only men but also housewives should understand their value and that men should also participate in household chores.

Radhika told IANS: “The USP of the film is, I think, the genre that it’s a very different genre to what we normally see. It’s about this character’s journey to find their own worth and say no to people who treat her badly, setting her boundaries. I think we’re all struggling with self-confidence, self-esteem, love. And I think that’s our perpetual journey. That’s how it is. that I also relate to the character.

She added that men also need to change their way of thinking because many of them think they don’t need to do housework.

“I think men always feel like they don’t have to work. They don’t even know how to do a lot of work, I think in everyday life, especially here in India. And I think that needs to change not just for women, but I think even for men, it’s good for men to become independent and know how to clean their clothes and how to cook for themselves,” he said. she adds.

“I think people think housewives are just housewives and I also think housewives themselves think of themselves as just a housewife. But that’s going to change, it’s changing, the more women work, the more women set foot on the ground for their own dreams and theirs. Anything they want to do. It’s changing,” Radhika shared.

Radhika talked a lot about sexual harassment and she said things are changing and with movements like the MeToo movement there is a lot of awareness.

Speaking about her future project, she added, “I just finished a UK project. I have another American movie then Hindi movie coming soon, I will announce it soon.

Directed and written by rookie director Anushree Mehta, “Mrs Undercover” features Radhika Apte in the lead role. It also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee.

“Mrs Undercover” airs on ZEE5.

Erica Fernandes: Consulted experts who could provide insight into the character’s mindset

Mumbai– Erica Fernanades has been in a number of TV shows including ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and many more. She is currently seen in a short film “The Haunting”, directed by Tanveer Bookwala. She shared how she prepared for this complicated character after all the research and meeting people who can guide her.

The horror movie is about a woman whose sister is killed by a demon and she tries to explain everything to the police but no one believes her. Later, she is also shown to be possessed by demons.

Speaking about her role, Erica shared how she prepared to play the character of Moushmi on screen. She shared that she did extensive research for her role, which also involved meeting with experts.

Erica said: “When I was preparing for my character, I wanted to make sure that I had a thorough understanding of who they were. To do that, I did some research. I also tried to put myself in their place and think about how they would react in certain situations. This helped me create a more realistic portrayal of the character. Plus, I consulted with experts who could provide some insight into the mindset of the character, as well as tips on how to bring him to life on screen.

She then shared her experience working with Tanveer and the other actors in the short.

“Working with my co-actors and the director has been an incredible experience. I felt like part of a family and everyone supported each other. We all worked together to create something special, and it was great to see how everyone brought their own unique talents to the table,” she added.

Erica has all the praise for her director, as she mentioned, “The director always encouraged us and helped us find our strengths as actors, which made it easier for us to give our best performances. It has been an incredible journey and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such talented people.

Directed by Tanveer Bookwala, “The Haunting” features Erica Fernandes alongside Prakruti Mishra and Gul Panag.

“The Haunting” is streaming on Amazon miniTV. (IANS)