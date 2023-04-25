Singer, actor, humanitarian was 96 – The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Belafonte, the actor, producer, singer and activist who made calypso music a national phenomenon with “Day-O” (The Banana Boat Song) and used his considerable notoriety to draw attention to Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights issues and injustices around the world, died. He was 96 years old.

Belafonterecipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2014, died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his Manhattan home on the Upper West Side with his wife, Pamela, by his side, said longtime spokesman Ken Sunshine. The Hollywood Reporter.

A past master in the art of mixing pop, jazz and traditional West Indian rhythms, caribbean americans Belafonte has released over 30 albums during his career and received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy from the Recording Academy in 2000.

Calypso, which included “Day-O” and another hit, “Jamaica Farewell”, topped the Billboard Pop Albums chart for an incredible 31 weeks in 1956 and is credited as the first LP to sell 1 million copies. It was one of three albums he had that year that made it into the top 3.

On the big screen at the end 1950s, Belafonte was a matinee idol and a rarely seen non-white sex symbol.

In Darryl F. Produced by Zanuck island in the sun (1957), his political persona is romantically pursued by a wealthy white woman (Joan Fontaine), a storyline that created much controversy (and a big box office) at the time.

And in two films released in 1959, he played a bank robber facing a racist partner (Robert Ryan) in Robert Wise odds against tomorrow and survived a nuclear disaster – then fought Mel Ferrier about the Swedish actress inger Stevens—in The world, the flesh and the devil. Both films were financed by his own company, Harbel Productions.

After an acclaimed two-night adventure at Carnegie Hall in April 1959, Belafonte won an Emmy for his Revlon Review tv special, tonight with Belafonte.

Belafonte – who found inspiration in the likes of Eleanor Roosevelt and Paul Robeson – helped rally celebrities for the Freedom March in Washington in 1963, when King delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech. He later participated in the Alabama march from Selma to Montgomery (archive footage of him appears in the 2014 film Selma), performed in Paris and Stockholm for the first European-sponsored benefit concerts on behalf of King and sat alongside his widow at MLK funeral.

Belafonte was one of the driving forces behind the nonprofit USA for Africa, which was launched to eradicate famine and spawned the single “We Are the World”, which featured artists such as Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Ray Charles. . A year later, he orchestrated the 1986 human chain campaign Hands Across America, which benefited poor Americans.

A Kennedy Center Laureate in 1989, Belafonte was also active in efforts to end apartheid in South Africa and free Nelson Mandela.

“Tonight is not a chance encounter for me,” Belafonte said during his Hersholdt acceptance speech. “With the honor trophy, there’s another layer that gives this journey that kind of wonderful Hollywood ending. To be recognized by my peers for my work for human and civil rights and for peace – well, let me say this: it powerfully cuts off the enemy’s thunder.”

Belafonte performing in the 1960s. photofest

Harold-Georges Belafonte Junior. was born in New York on March 1, 1927. As a child, his mother, a housekeeper, moved the family in 1936 from Harlem to his native Jamaica, where they lived for five years. After returning to New York, he attended George Washington High School but dropped out and enlisted in the US Navy.

After his release, Belafonte found work as a janitor’s assistant but dreamed of becoming an artist. For fixing a tenant’s apartment, he received two free tickets to the American Negro Theater (“The universe opened up for me,” he said), got accepted there and ended up winning the head of the Sean O’Casey play Juno and the paycock.

Belafonte later enrolled in The Actors Studio and Erwin Fisherman Drama workshop at the New School for Social Research, where classmates included Tony Curtis, Walter MatthauBea Arthur, Elaine StritchRod Steiger and Marlon Brando. He also started a lifelong friendship with fellow struggling actor, Sidney Poitierwhose parents were from the Bahamas.

At the new school At Belafonte The performance of an original song, “Recognition”, won him plaudits and inspired him to consider a career in music. He landed a job singing standards like “Pennies From Heaven” for $70 a week at the Royal Roost, a New York nightclub, and his original two-week contract was extended to 22.

He bought a club in Greenwich Village and turned to folk music as the best way to combine his acting and singing talents. He had a three-month gig at the Village Vanguard, made his film debut as a school principal opposite Dorothy Dandridge in bright road (1953) and in 1954 won a Tony Award for his performance in the Musical Review Almanac of John Murray Anderson.

In 1954, Belafonte played in Otto Premier’s Oscar film adaptation by Hammerstein carmen jonesagain with Dandridge, and caused a sensation on Broadway a year later in the song-and-dance-filled film 3 for tonight.

After signing with RCA Records, Belafonte released two albums in 1956 which propelled him to stardom: Belafontewhich also reached number one on the Billboard charts, and the perfume with Caribbean flavors Calypso. (Mark Twain and other folk favoritesreleased in 1954, leapfrog at No. 3 that year.)

“When I sing the ‘Banana Boat Song’, the song is a work song,” Belafonte said in a 2011 interview with NPR. “It’s about men who sweat all day, and they’re underpaid, and they’re begging the tallyman to come and give them an honest count – counting the bananas I’ve picked, so I’m paid. And sometimes, when they had no money, they would give them a glass of rum.

“There’s a lyric in the song that says, ‘Work all night on a glass of rum.’ People sing and have fun and dance and love it, but they don’t really understand unless they study the song they’re singing a work song which is a rebellion song.

In 1956, Belafonte broke a 39-year-old record by drawing a crowd of 25,000 Lewisohn Stadium, an outdoor auditorium on the City College of New York campus since razed. He played at the Palace in New York for 14 weeks and the Greek Theater in Los Angeles for four, filling the hall to capacity at every performance (he released a double live album of a show there in 1963). And in 1971, he played a record-breaking 16-week engagement at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.

“When Harry Belafonte strides out of the semi-darkness under the spotlights of the stage center of the Palace Theaterthe total effect will be theatrical yet simple – deceptively simple,” The New York Times wrote in 1959. “The open-necked cotton shirt he wears, the lights that bathe his casual grace, the projected sets, the musical effects, none of this will be there by chance.

Belafonte was a matinee idol in the 1950s. photofest

Belafonte used his influence to put black artists in the spotlight by producing The strolling 20sa 1966 musical memento of Harlem in its heyday for CBS which featured Duke Ellington, Sammy Davis Jr., Diahann Carroll, Nipsey Russell and Joe Williams, and the 1967 ABC Project A time to laughwhich featured comic books Richard Pryor, Redd Foxx and Moms Mabley.

In 1968, he appeared with blonde, blue-eyed English singer Petula Clark on her NBC television special. During a song, Petula touched Belafonte’s forearm – the first time a black man and a white woman touched on prime-time television, producer-director Steve Binder recalled in a 2004 interview – and that contact sparked national controversy.

Five months later, Belafonte again found itself in the eye of the storm when, at the season opener of The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hourhe performed an extended calypso medley as a newsreel sequence from the tumultuous 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago played on a green screen behind him.

CBS released the song “and instead inserted a commercial for [Richard] Nixon in the presidency…we were furious,” Tommy Smothers recalled in a 2000 interview. “That play was never seen on TV.”

Belafonte shares the spotlight with Poitier in Buck and the preacher (1972), a western produced by their respective production companies, and teamed up again with his pal from Uptown Saturday night (1974), this time playing a ghetto gang leader.

He portrayed famous football coach Eddie Robinson in the 1981 NBC TV movie Grambling White Tigerwas a bigot in The White Man’s Burden (1995) and appeared as a Rarely Seen gangster in Robert Altman Kansas City (1996) and as the man who describes a lynching in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman (2018).

He published a memoir, My songin 2011.

Belafonte was married three times – to nurse Marguerite Byrd, dancer Julie Robinson and photographer Pamela Frank. Survivors also include his daughters Shari, Gina (both actresses) and Adrienne and son David (a producer); stepchildren Sarah and Lindsey; And eight grandchildren: Rachel Blue, Brian, Mary, Sarafina, Amadeus, Matthew, Olive and Zoe.

In his NPR interview, he recalled what his mother told him when he was 5, something that shaped his life forever.

“She wanted her dignity not to be crushed,” he said. “And one day she said to me – she was talking about coming back from the day she couldn’t find a job – choking back her tears, she said, ‘Never let injustice go unchallenged.’ And that really became a deep part of the DNA of my life. A lot of people say to me, ‘When, as an artist, did you decide to become an activist?’ I tell them: “I was an activist for a long time before becoming an artist”.

Duane Byrge contributed to this report.