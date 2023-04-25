Bollywood actors who were rich before they became famous

Not every foreigner in Bollywood comes with a rags-to-riches story. While there’s no rule about the only struggling actors who make it in the industry, its cliché that when someone comes from a place of wealth, their struggle is often pushed aside.

Here are five actors you probably didn’t know were already super rich before they became famous:

1. Kiara Advani

Not many people know that Kiara has a vaporous connection. She belongs to a wealthy family in South Mumbai. His great-great-grandfather was Ashok Kumar and his great-uncle is Saeed Jaffery. Juhi Chawla is a close friend of his family, and they are also quite close to Salman Khan.

2. Ranveer Singh

He’s easily one of the most talented actors of this decade, but the narrative around his nepotism is half-baked. It is true that his parents were not actors, but Ranveer is related to Sonam from his mother’s side. It’s not just his cousin; he grew up in the Bollywood circle and is a very close friend of Arjun Kapoor. He studied in the United States before getting into film.

3. Amitabh Bachchan

One of the biggest stars in movie history has paved the way to become the enigma of success that he is. However, Amitabh Bachchan came from a solid background before entering Bollywood. Her father was the famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and her mother Teji Bachchan was a social activist. The family also had strong ties to the Gandhi family.

4. Amrita Puri

The beautiful actress who rose to fame with Aisha, and made movies like Kai Po Cheis the daughter of Aditya Puri, who is the Managing Director of HDFC Bank.

5. Bhagyashri

The beautiful actress is also a real princess. She belongs to the royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra, and her grandfather was the last ruling Raja of the princely state under the British Raj. His father is the titular raja of Sangli.