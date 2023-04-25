Harry Belafonte, singer who popularized ‘Hava Nagila’, dies at 96

Singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte, who once boasted of being “the most popular Jew in America” ​​due to his rendition of a Hebrew classic, died Tuesday at his longtime home in the Upper West Side. He was 96 years old.

The New York native was one of the first black artists to achieve widespread commercial success in the United States, and although he was raised Catholic, his life was often tied to causes, values ​​and to the Jewish people. Among Belafonte’s many Jewish connections — which included brokering a meeting between Nelson Mandela and Jewish leaders in 1989 — was his marriage to his Jewish second wife, dancer Julie Robinson. The couple, married from 1958 to 2004, raised two children, Gina and David.

In 2011, Belafonte revealed in his autobiography, “My Song: A Memoir” that his paternal grandfather was Jewish. Belafonte’s parents were both Jamaican immigrants: his mother, Melvine, was the child of a white mother from Scotland and a black father, and his father, Harold George Bellanfanti, who later changed his name to family, was the son of a black mother and a white man. Dutch Jewish father. In his book, Belafonte describes his paternal grandfather, whom he never met, as “a white Dutch Jew who drifted to the islands after hunting for gold and diamonds, without any luck”.

Belafonte was born Harold George Bellanfanti Jr., in Harlem on March 1, 1927. His father was largely absent during his childhood; his mother, who was struggling to find work, struck up a relationship with a Jewish tailor who taught her how to mend clothes. “This tailor gave me my first sense of Jewish kinship, which deepened over time,” Belfonte wrote in his memoirs. He spent part of his childhood with his grandmother in Jamaica, but moved back to New York to attend George Washington High School in Washington Heights – where Alan Greenspan and Henry Kissinger were also educated – before dropping out. .

After a stint in the United States Navy during World War II, Belafonte was bitten by the acting bug when, working as a janitor’s assistant, he received a pair of tickets to the American Negro Theater as a gift. “That’s where the universe opened up for me,” he told NPR in 2011. “I decided with any device I could find, I wanted to stay in this place. What I had discovered in the theater was power: the power to influence, the power to know others and to know other things.

In the late 1940s, Belafonte enrolled in acting classes, where he met his lifelong friend Sidney Poitier. The impoverished couple often shared a single theater ticket, swapping places at intermission. He also befriended Jewish actor Tony Curtis, writing in his memoir, “He lived in the Bronx with his family; why live downtown, he said, when he could live downtown for free? And who cared if they still welcomed him up there as Bernie Schwartz?

He and Curtis frequently went to parties together, he wrote, sometimes with actress Elaine Stritch, “who swore more colorfully than any sailor I knew”, and “brutal Jewish comedian” Bea Arthur, “who would start to make up their minds with Elaine until everyone burst out laughing uncontrollably.

“America’s Most Popular Jew”

To pay for acting lessons, Belafonte started singing in nightclubs, and that’s where a real superstar was born. One of Belafonte’s early hits was his renditions of the Hebrew dance hit “Hava Nagila” at the downtown classic folk club, the Village Vanguard. His portrayal, Belafonte joked to The New York Times in 2017, made him “the most popular Jew in America.”

In that same interview, Belafonte recalled the tough downtown streets of his childhood and how he was drawn to the quick money his uncle’s numbering business was making. “Everyone in this world was a role model on how to survive, how to be tough, how to cross town, how to scam, how to encounter everyday,” he said. “But my mum made sure that unless I wanted to live a life without testicles, she wouldn’t let me follow her brother Lenny. Somewhere in there is a Sholem Aleichem – a rich story to tell about the tradition of that time.

With his breakthrough 1953 album, “Calypso” — which included his most iconic work, “The Banana Boat Song” — Belafonte “almost single-handedly sparked a craze for Caribbean music,” according to the New York Times obituary. “Calypso” soared to the top of the Billboard album chart shortly after its release and remained there for 31 weeks; it would be the first album by a solo artist to sell over one million copies. In 1959, he was the highest-paid black entertainer in history, according to the Times.

Known worldwide as the “King of Calypso”, Belafonte has recorded and performed a wide range of world and folk classics throughout his extensive musical career, including Jewish Standards. In 1959, he performed “Hine Ma Tov” in England, with what appeared to be an Israeli military choir; his 1963 album, “Streets I Have Walked”, includes a rendition of “Erev Shel Shoshanim” (“Evening of Roses”), a popular Jewish wedding song.

Belafonte’s greatest passion, however, wasn’t acting or singing — it was civil rights activism. There, too, he worked closely with many Jewish activists, as part of the historic black-Jewish civil rights alliance of the 1950s and 1960s. But, as he recalled in his memoirs, it was the racism delivered by a Jewish TV executive who first inspired him to tackle racial segregation in the United States.

The executive, a Montreal Jew named Charles Revson, asked Belafonte to stop hosting white dancers on his performance show, citing Southern viewer preferences. Belafonte said he rejected the instruction and let Revson cancel the show. He realized, he writes, that television could only reflect societal attitudes, not change them. “To change the culture, you had to change the country,” he concluded.

Through his civil rights activism, Bellafonte befriended Martin Luther King Jr. in 1956; the couple remained close until King was assassinated in 1968. “My apartment was a retreat for him,” Belafonte told NPR of King and his 21-room apartment in 2008. “He had his own entrance, his own kitchen. The house became for him a place where he could think and reside, take off his shoes, have his collar open and be himself.

Belafonte helped provide the start-up funds to launch the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and he was a major fundraiser for that organization and the King’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He was “deeply involved” in the 1963 March on Washington and helped fund the Freedom Rides.

Belafonte’s commitment to social justice has endured throughout his long life and career. In the 1980s he helped organize the Live Aid concert and he served as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador after Jewish entertainer Danny Kaye pioneered the role. He was also co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington in January 2017, along with Gloria Steinem, although poor health prevented him from attending.

Although primarily famous for her singing, Belafonte continued to make films throughout her career; in 1970, he produced and co-starred in “The Angel Levine” alongside original “Fiddler on the Roof” star Zero Mostel. Based on a story by Bernard Malamud, Belafonte starred as the titular Jewish angel. (The “project had a sociopolitical upside,” The Times noted, as the artist’s Harry Belafonte Enterprises hired 15 black and Hispanic apprentices to work on the film’s crew.)

Belafonte’s cause of death was congestive heart failure. He is survived by his two children with Robinson; the two children he had with his first wife Marguerite Byrd, Adrienne Biesemeyer and Shari Belafonte; and eight grandchildren. After divorcing Robinson in 2004, he married photographer Pamela Frank in 2008; Frank also survives him, his stepchildren Sarah Frank and Lindsey Frank and three step-grandchildren.

“There’s so much left in my basket of possibilities,” Belafonte told The New York Times ahead of his 90th birthday in 2017. “I’m not as young as I feel, or as young as I consider myself. The number 90 But I know that if I have something left to do, I better hurry to do it, because time is not an ally.