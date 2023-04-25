Carrie Fisher deserves a long-awaited Hollywood honor: Mark Hamill





The Force will be with her, always. Beloved ‘Star Wars’ Actress and Author Carrie Fisher Will Finally Receive a Coveted Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Six Years after his death. The news of Fisher’s posthumous achievement was announced by the Walk of Fame Twitter account on Monday and was retweeted by his “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill, who cited the honor as “long overdue and so well deserved.” “Fans will be thrilled to know that their favorite movie princess Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame Producer. “Carrie will join her ‘Star Wars’ co-stars and fellow Walk of Fame members Mark Hamill and Harrison Fordon on this historic sidewalk. “I’m happy to add that her star is a few feet from Mark Hamill’s star and across from her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds’ star,” Martinez added.





Mark Hamill retweeted the announcement saying the Carrie Fisher star was “long overdue”. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney Hamill, 71, received the honor in 2018 while Ford, 80, earned his in 2003. Fisher’s star, the 2,745th added to the catwalk, will be installed on May 4, a day that many fans of the sci-fi saga have taken to calling “Star Wars Day” (the fourth of may be with you!), and be accepted by her acting daughter, Billie Lourd. When contacted by The Post, representatives for Hamill declined to add further comment on Fisher’s honor. Ford and Lourd were also asked to provide statements. Fisher died in December 2016 at age 60, four days after suffering a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles to promote her latest memoir, The Princess Diarist.





Harrison Ford (left), Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill on the set of “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” in 1983. 20thCentFox Remarkably, his mother, ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ star Reynolds, died just one day later at age 84 due to a hemorrhagic stroke. According to his brother Todd Fisher, the pain of losing his daughter was “too much” for Reynolds. Lourd, 30, posted a tribute to his late mother on the sixth anniversary of her death last December. “Unlike most other years since her death, this year the past two weeks have been some of the happiest of my life,” the ‘Scream Queen’ star wrote. on Instagram.





Billie Lourd (left) will receive the posthumous award from her mother. Kevin Winter/Getty Images “To give birth to my daughterand watching my son meet her were two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of heartbreak,” she continued. “My mum isn’t here to meet any of them and isn’t here to experience the magic. Sometimes the magic moments can also be the hardest. That’s heartbreak. “I wish my mom was here, but she’s not,” she continued. “So all I can do is hold on tighter to the magic, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about him. Share his favorite things with them. Say- them how much she would have loved them.

