Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his luxury cars and SUVs





Indian actor Sonu Sood has become popular among Indians for his charity work during the pandemic. Many people even called him a real-life hero for his selfless service. Sonu Sood has acted in Hindi and many other regional language films. Unlike some of his colleagues or friends in the industry, Sonu Sood doesn’t have a huge collection of cars in his garage. However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t own expensive cars. In a video uploaded by Cars For You to his YouTube channel, the YouTuber talks about some of the expensive cars the actor has in his garage. Audi Q7 One of the cars Sonu Sood owns is the Audi Q7. It is one of the most common SUV among Bollywood celebrities in India. While many actors and actresses have switched to the current generation of the Audi Q7 SUV, Sonu Sood still uses the 3.0-liter V6 diesel version of the older generation of the SUV. This is not his first Q7; he owned a Q7 which caught fire after an accident. A few weeks after this incident, the actor bought another Audi Q7 and has been using the same ever since. He is often seen with this SUV in Mumbai. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 BMW 7 Series As mentioned above, Sonu Sood doesn’t have a large collection of cars in his garage but he does have a few luxury cars. The next car in the video is a BMW 7 Series sedan. The flagship sedan was purchased by the actor last year. The white colored sedan purchased by the actor is actually the previous generation model and is the 740 Li M Sport variant. The flagship sedan is loaded with comfort and is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine that generates 333 hp and 450 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and power is sent to all four wheels. The cost of the BMW 740 Li M Sport variant is Rs 1.51 crore, ex-showroom. Mercedes Maybach GLS600 In 2021, Sonu Sood took a test drive of a black Maybach GLS600 SUV, which had gone viral on the internet, and soon news spread that the actor had gifted the SUV to his son. The actor explained that he didn’t buy the SUV and just took the SUV home for a test drive. Fast forward to 2023, and we see Sonu Sood with a white colored GLS 600 SUV. We ran the SUV’s registration number off the internet, and it turns out the SUV actually belongs to the actor. The GLS 600 is the most expensive Mercedes or Maybach model sold in India. The SUV was registered in February this year, which means the actor only recently purchased the SUV. He has been spotted several times with this SUV in Mumbai. The SUV is only available in limited numbers, and it looks like the actor got hold of one when the 2023 batch release. The Mercedes-Maybach SUV is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 as well as a a 48v mild hybrid system. The engine generates 557 Ps and 730 Nm of peak torque while the mild hybrid system generates 22 Ps and 250 Nm of boost on demand. The ex-showroom price of this flagship SUV is Rs 2.92 crore. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

