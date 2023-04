Billionaire Cargill Heir Buys Hollywood Hills Home With Great Views

Christopher Meyer is only 27, but he’s also a key member of one of America’s wealthiest families. Raised in the California neighborhood of Rancho Santa Fe, Meyer is the eldest and only son of Gwendolyn Sontheim Meyermulti-billionaire heiress and great-granddaughter of WW Cargill, late patriarch of the fourth richest American clan. Thus, it is not surprising that Meyer can afford very nice things. Records show he was the buyer who shelled out $6.5 million last year for an impressive home in Los Angeles’ celebrity-favorite Outpost Estates neighborhood. Once listed at $10 million and set atop a nearly one-acre promontory, the property boasts what the listing describes as “iconic panoramic views from the Hollywood Sign to the Pacific Ocean.” The house is pretty cool too. Originally built in 1951 but heavily remodeled several times over the decades, the boxy contemporary structure comprises nearly 4,000 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and spacious reception rooms, all clean and bright. But the views are clearly the star of this real estate spectacle, capturing and bathing the entire LA skyline and beyond. A long driveway winds around a steep hill towards a large RV park. Featuring an attached three car garage, the home itself is well hidden from the street below. Amenities include a temperature-controlled wine display area, fireplace-equipped living room, formal dining room, and brand new kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Glass walls spill out onto several covered terraces and patios, and the east-facing pool overlooks the downtown skyline. Meyer’s mother is an accomplished equestrian who spends most of her time training horses on her sprawling farm in Rancho Santa Fe, by Forbes. She’s just one of the expansion’s 14 billionaire members. Cargill-MacMillan family, making it the family with the most billionaire members of all time. The clan still owns around 90% of Cargill Inc., the agribusiness giant that is one of America’s largest private companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dirt.com/gallery/more-dirt/heirs-heiresses/cargill-christopher-meyer-house-los-angeles-1203632998/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos