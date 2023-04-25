The proposed Hollywood plan calls for the addition of 35,000 housing units





HOLLYWOOD, CA Make way for more housing, Hollywood. City officials have put forward a long-term plan that calls for bringing 58,000 new residents, 35,000 new homes, and 29,000 new jobs to the neighborhood over the next two decades.

The plan was approved after a four-hour meeting of the Land Use Planning and Management Committee on Monday. The city council will have to approve it before it becomes official. The plan calls for orienting development around transit stops, such as the neighborhood’s five Line B subway stations, and making it easier for residents to get around without a car. Building height would be limited around hillsides and historic areas, with the idea of ​​retaining skyscrapers around major boulevards. The document covers Hollywood, the Hills and Los Feliz.

In an op-ed earlier this year, the Los Angeles Times said the Hollywood plan and the downtown plan, which was also advanced on Monday, are important elements for the city to secure state mandates to building. 455,000 housing units by 2029. “The updated Hollywood Community Plan also encourages housing growth along transportation corridors, strengthens Hollywood’s center for media and entertainment jobs, provides more mobility options and offers solutions more sustainable,” planning director Vince Bertoni said in a statement.

The plan also covers city-wide issues such as increasing affordable housing, supporting businesses, introducing protections for tenants, finding more open and green spaces, and promoting a greater sense of community. Priya Mehendale, senior city planner, said Hollywood’s plan was “35 years in the making”. Bertoni cited budget issues and litigation that overturned a previous plan passed by the board as why it took so long to update.

“It’s very unusual. It’s by far the longest running community plan for many years,” he said. Mehendale also said the proposed plan would establish a review process for rehabilitating eligible historic resources.

Fran Offenhauser, one of the founders of Hollywood Heritage, said many people are upset that the city is presenting a plan that creates a conflict between the “most important historic buildings” and affordable housing. “Taking the geographic area of ​​downtown Hollywood, where all of these historic buildings and neighborhoods are clustered, and then deciding that was the place to put their incentive program to effectively demolish and build new apartments, low-income apartments, is unnecessary,” Offenhauser said. “It was a pure mistake.” Councilman Katy Yaroslavsky said the plan would reinvigorate the Hollywood community, including areas in her district that include multi-family and single-family communities and commercial corridors in the Melrose Arts District. She encouraged her colleagues on the PLUM committee to support the plan as well as several amendments introduced by council members Nithya Raman and Hugo Soto-Martnez, who represent parts of the Hollywood area, seeking protections for tenants and elements. of affordable housing expanded. “I believe there doesn’t need to be a tension between housing density and housing affordability,” Soto-Martnez said. “If we pass the plan that mandates the correct percentages of inclusive affordable housing and for-profit projects, we can benefit from producing high-density projects that work for everyone.”

City News Service contributed to this report.

